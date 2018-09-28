Podcast: What are the keys for Kentucky-South Carolina?

Another big game, this one a sold-out game Saturday night at Kroger Field. No. 17 Kentucky welcomes South Carolina for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. The SEC Network has the telecast.

My friend and colleague Jennifer Smith, the Herald-Leader’s UK football beat writer, joined me on the podcast to talk about how UK has handled being ranked for the first time since 2007 and 2-0 in the SEC for the first time since 1977. We talked about the keys Saturday for the Cats and the Gamecocks.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

You can subscribe to Herald-Leader podcasts on Soundcloud and Apple podcasts. Leave us a review and a rating on Apple podcasts.