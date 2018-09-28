Big plays could play a big role in Kentucky-South Carolina game

After practice on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops said that explosive plays, and limiting explosive plays, could be a big factor in Saturday’s game against South Carolina. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Kroger Field.
Sidelines with John Clay

Podcast: What are the keys for Kentucky-South Carolina?

By John Clay

September 28, 2018 11:43 AM

Another big game, this one a sold-out game Saturday night at Kroger Field. No. 17 Kentucky welcomes South Carolina for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. The SEC Network has the telecast.

My friend and colleague Jennifer Smith, the Herald-Leader’s UK football beat writer, joined me on the podcast to talk about how UK has handled being ranked for the first time since 2007 and 2-0 in the SEC for the first time since 1977. We talked about the keys Saturday for the Cats and the Gamecocks.

You can subscribe to Herald-Leader podcasts on Soundcloud and Apple podcasts. Leave us a review and a rating on Apple podcasts.

