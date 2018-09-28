Podcast: What are the keys for Kentucky-South Carolina?

Another big game, this one a sold-out game Saturday night at Kroger Field. No. 17 Kentucky welcomes South Carolina for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. The SEC Network has the telecast.
My friend and colleague Jennifer Smith, the Herald-Leader’s UK football beat writer, joined me on the podcast to talk about how UK has handled being ranked for the first time since 2007 and 2-0 in the SEC for the first time since 1977. We talked about the keys Saturday for the Cats and the Gamecocks.
