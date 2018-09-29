College football games on television Saturday (Sept. 29)

Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic form the broadcast crew as the SEC Network has the telecast of 17th-ranked Kentucky football playing host to South Carolina from Kroger Field at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

There are plenty of Top 25 matchups on TV Saturday starting with No. 12 West Virginia traveling to Lubbock to meet No. 25 Texas Tech at noon on ESPN2. No. 4 Ohio State visits No. 9 Penn State at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. Meanwhile, at the same time over on NBC, No. 7 Stanford visits No. 8 Notre Dame.

There are a pair of late Top 25 matchups. No. 20 BYU is at No. 11 Washington at 8:30 p.m. on Fox. Then at 10:30 p.m. on Fox Sports 1, No. 19 Oregon is at No. 24 California.

As for the SEC, Kentucky fans can get a look at next week’s opponent, Texas A&M, when the Aggies play Arkansas at noon at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on ESPN. Tennessee visits No. 2 Georgia at 3:30 p.m. on CBS. No. 23 Mississippi State will try to rebound from last week’s loss to Kentucky when the Bulldogs play former coach Dan Mullen and Florida at 6 p.m. on ESPN. And at 9 p.m., Ole Miss visits No. 5 LSU on ESPN.

Here is the full schedule of college football games on television for Saturday:

Saturday, Sept. 29