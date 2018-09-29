Georgia running back D’Andre Swift runs between Missouri defenders during the first half of Georgia’s 43-29 win in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Columbia, Mo. No. 2-ranked Georgia plays host to Tennessee on Saturday.
Sidelines with John Clay

College football games on television Saturday (Sept. 29)

September 29, 2018 08:20 AM

Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic form the broadcast crew as the SEC Network has the telecast of 17th-ranked Kentucky football playing host to South Carolina from Kroger Field at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

There are plenty of Top 25 matchups on TV Saturday starting with No. 12 West Virginia traveling to Lubbock to meet No. 25 Texas Tech at noon on ESPN2. No. 4 Ohio State visits No. 9 Penn State at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. Meanwhile, at the same time over on NBC, No. 7 Stanford visits No. 8 Notre Dame.

There are a pair of late Top 25 matchups. No. 20 BYU is at No. 11 Washington at 8:30 p.m. on Fox. Then at 10:30 p.m. on Fox Sports 1, No. 19 Oregon is at No. 24 California.

As for the SEC, Kentucky fans can get a look at next week’s opponent, Texas A&M, when the Aggies play Arkansas at noon at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on ESPN. Tennessee visits No. 2 Georgia at 3:30 p.m. on CBS. No. 23 Mississippi State will try to rebound from last week’s loss to Kentucky when the Bulldogs play former coach Dan Mullen and Florida at 6 p.m. on ESPN. And at 9 p.m., Ole Miss visits No. 5 LSU on ESPN.

Here is the full schedule of college football games on television for Saturday:

Saturday, Sept. 29

  • 12:00 - Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (ESPN)

  • 12:00 - Army at Buffalo (CBS Sports)

  • 12:00 - Central Michigan at Michigan State (Fox Sports 1)

  • 12:00 - Indiana at Rutgers (Big 10)

  • 12:00 - Louisiana at Alabama (SEC)

  • 12:00 - Oklahoma State at Kansas (Fox Sports Ohio/South)

  • 12:00 - Syracuse at Clemson (ABC)

  • 12:00 - Temple at Boston College (ESPNU)

  • 12:00 - Virginia at North Carolina State (ACC/CW-Lex)

  • 12:00 - West Virginia at Texas Tech (ESPN2)

  • 3:00 - James Madison at Richmond (NBC Sports)

  • 3:30 - Baylor at Oklahoma (ABC)

  • 3:30 - Cincinnati at Connecticut (CBS Sports)

  • 3:30 - Florida State at Louisville (ESPN2)

  • 3:30 - Pittsburgh at UCF (ESPNU)

  • 3:30 - Purdue at Nebraska (Big 10)

  • 3:30 - Tennessee at Georgia (CBS)

  • 3:30 - Texas at Kansas State (Fox Sports 1)

  • 4:00 - Nevada at Air Force (ESPN News)

  • 4:00 - Southern Miss at Auburn (SEC)

  • 4:00 - Tennessee State at Vanderbilt (SEC alternate)

  • 4:30 - Michigan at Northwestern (Fox)

  • 6:00 - Florida at Mississippi State (ESPN)

  • 7:00 - Boise State at Wyoming (CBS Sports)

  • 7:00 - Iowa State at TCU (ESPNU)

  • 7:00 - Virginia Tech at Duke (ESPN2)

  • 7:30 - Ohio State at Penn State (ABC)

  • 7:30 - South Carolina at Kentucky (SEC)

  • 7:30 - Stanford at Notre Dame (NBC)

  • 8:30 - BYU at Washington (Fox)

  • 9:15 - Ole Miss at LSU (ESPN)

  • 10:30 - Oregon at California (Fox Sports 1)

  • 10:30 - USC at Arizona (ESPN2)

