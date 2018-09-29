Liveblog: Kentucky vs. South Carolina football

Kentucky tries to extend its win streak over South Carolina to five straight as the 4-0 Wildcats play host to the 2-1 Gamecocks at 7:30 p.m. at Kroger Field. The SEC Network has the telecast. Check here for updates throughout the game. And follow me on Twitter at @johnclayiv.

Mike Edwards comes up with interception

South Carolina goes on a march that takes up nearly eight minutes but ends with UK safety Mike Edwards making an interception in the end zone. Edwards returns the ball out of the end zone. Risky move. But it works. UK up 24-10 with 3:47 left at Kroger Field.

Josh Allen moves to third place on UK’s all-time sacks chart. He’s up to 19.5. — Jen Smith (@jenheraldleader) September 30, 2018

Wilson throws interception that acts as punt

Kentucky drive is halted by a series of offensive line penalties. So on third-and-a-country-mile (40), Terry Wilson throws one up that South Carolina’s Rashad Fenton intercepts inside his own nine-yard line. Gamecocks start from there with 11:28 left down two touchdowns. UK’s offense has been ineffective this half.

Fun gimmick to start fourth quarter with cell phone lights. It’s like fire flies. pic.twitter.com/FWLp9WEYKN — Jen Smith (@jenheraldleader) September 30, 2018

End of 3Q: Kentucky 24, South Carolina 10

Here are the stats.

Darius West comes up with interception for Kentucky

The UK safety picks off Jake Bentley. But UK’s Kash Daniel is called for targeting and is ejected from the game. UK lead is 24-10 with 3:12 left in the third quarter.

South Carolina cuts UK lead to 24-10 with 7:37 left in 3Q

Lonnie Johnson gambled and lost. The UK cornerback tried to cut in front of Deebo Samuel but Jake Bentley’s pass went over his head and found the Carolina receiver for a 58-yard TD. All of a sudden the Gamecocks have cut the Kentucky lead to two touchdowns.

Seems there was a proposal in the stadium during this TV timeout. She said yes. — Jen Smith (@jenheraldleader) September 30, 2018

Kentucky comes up empty on first drive of second half

Kentucky opens second half by marching 50 yards in 13 plays, but Miles Butler misses a 43-yard field goal wide left. Butler now three-of-five on the season. That was his longest attempt of the season.

Halftime: Kentucky 24, South Carolina 3

It’s the biggest halftime lead in an SEC game for Kentucky under Mark Stoops. Total yards: UK 252, South Carolina 117. Obviously, no letdown after last week’s big win over Mississippi State. No case off the big-head after entering the AP poll for the first time since 2007.

First half stats

UK offensive lineman Naasir Watkins goes straight to the cart, and then to the locker room after being shaken up on that last play. They were looking at his left knee. — Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) September 30, 2018

Gamecocks come up empty

South Carolina put together a nice drive but ended u with nothing to show for it when Parker White pushed his 38-yard field goal try left. South Carolina covered 45 yards in eight plays but still trails 24-3 with 2:53 left in first half.

Kentucky rolling now, up 24-3 with 4:53 left in first half

Derrick Baity, who always seems to intercept a pass against South Carolina, intercept a pass against South Carolina. That sets up UK at own 39. The Cats drive 61 yards in six plays. Terry Wilson hit David Bouvier on a perfect RPO for 21 yards to the 23. Two snaps later, Wilson went 13 yards on a pitch from Snell out of the wildicat -- Wilson reversed field -- to the nine. Two snaps later, Benny Snell scored from four yards out. UK 21, South Carolina 3 with 4:53 left in the first half.

Kentukcy extends lead to 17-3 with 9:15 left in first half

Who needs Benny Snell? A determined A.J. Rose goes 24 yards for TD to put Cats up 17-3 with 9:15 left in first half. Drive covered 80 yards in seven plays. Key play was a third-and-six strike from Terry Wilson over the middle to Dorian Baker for 20 yards to the Carolina 39-yard line. Three plays later, Rose went off right tackle and would not be denied. That’s his fourth rushing TD of the season.

Kentucky takes back the lead

Kentucky goes 75 yards in 11 plays to take the lead. Benny Snell had runs of 13 and 14 yards on the drive. Terry Wilson was four-of-four for 29 yards on the drive. And Wilson did the scoring honors, taking it in from a yard out. UK up 10-3 with 14:21 left in the first half. Snell has 56 yards rushing on nine carries.

End of 1Q: Kentucky 3, South Carolina 3

Check out the stats here. As quarter ends, UK has ball at the Gamecocks’ five-yard line. Benny Snell 52 yards on eight carries in the first quarter.

We’re tied 3-3 with 5:07 left in first quarter

South Carolina answers Kentucky with a field goal of its own. The Gamecocks earned it, marching 72 yards in 13 plays. Key play was a 20-yard scramble by quarterback Jake Bentley on a third-and-12. That put the ball at the UK 18. The drive stalled there and Parker White booted a 29-yard field goal to tie matters 3-3 with 5:07 left in the first quarter. By the way, Kentucky’s defense played a two down linemen set for much of that drive.

Kentucky blows big chance, but still leads 3-0

Kentucky misses golden opportunity at seven points. Linebacker Jordan Jones stripped South Carolina running back Rico Dowdle of the ball and recovered at Gamecocks’ seven-yard line. Two plays later, UK has a third-and-goal at the one. Then Nassir Watkins is called for a false start. Then C.J. Conrad is called for a false start. After an incomplete pass, Miles Butler kicks a 29-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead with 10:06 left in first quarter. Butler is now three-of-four on season on field goals.

Game opens with a pair of punts

Kentucky held Mississippi State without a first down on seven of 11 possessions last week. The UK defense opens up this game with more of the same. South Carolina goes three-and-out. The Cats match that with a three-and-out of their own. At the timeout, the UK basketball team is introduced to the crowd. In (not) a huge surprise, the sell-out crowd cheers.