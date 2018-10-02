Podcast: Texas A&M football scouting report for Kentucky game

No. 13-ranked Kentucky heads to the Lone Star State on Saturday night to take on Texas A&M in a 7 p.m. SEC football contest at Kyle Field. ESPN has the telecast.

To get a scouting report, I talked to Robert Cessna of the Bryan/College Station Eagle. We talked about Jimbo Fisher’s impact in his first year as Texas A&M coach after his time at Florida State. We discussed the controversy over Fisher grabbing the facemask of one of his players. Robert also broke down the Aggies’ offense, defense and special teams. He also gave some tourist tips for Kentucky fans who are making the trip to College Station.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

You can subscribe to Herald-Leader podcasts on Soundcloud and Apple podcasts. Leave us a review and a rating on Apple podcasts.

You can also get a sports-only digital subscription to the Lexington Herald-Leader. Get all of our UK athletics coverage, high school coverage, etc., for one year for just $30.