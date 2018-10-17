Podcast: Vanderbilt scouting report for Kentucky game

After an off week, right smack in the middle of the season, Kentucky football returns to Kroger Field on Saturday night to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in an SEC East battle. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The SEC Network has the telecast.

For a preview podcast, I talked to Adam Sparks of the Tennessean to get a scouting report on the Commodores. Vanderbilt is 3-4 overall and 0-3 in the SEC. Derek Mason’s club is coming off a 37-27 loss to visiting Florida, a game in which Vandy led 21-3 in the second quarter. Back on Sept. 15, Vandy nearly knocked off Notre Dame in South Bend, losing 22-17 despite outgaining the Irish 420-380.

