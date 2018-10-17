What stands out about the Vanderbilt offense?

Kentucky defensive coordinator talked Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018 about the Vanderbilt offense. UK plays host to the Commodores on Saturday in an SEC East football matchup. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at Kroger Field.
By
Up Next
Kentucky defensive coordinator talked Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018 about the Vanderbilt offense. UK plays host to the Commodores on Saturday in an SEC East football matchup. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at Kroger Field.
By
Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

Sidelines with John Clay

Podcast: Vanderbilt scouting report for Kentucky game

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

October 17, 2018 08:36 PM

After an off week, right smack in the middle of the season, Kentucky football returns to Kroger Field on Saturday night to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in an SEC East battle. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The SEC Network has the telecast.

For a preview podcast, I talked to Adam Sparks of the Tennessean to get a scouting report on the Commodores. Vanderbilt is 3-4 overall and 0-3 in the SEC. Derek Mason’s club is coming off a 37-27 loss to visiting Florida, a game in which Vandy led 21-3 in the second quarter. Back on Sept. 15, Vandy nearly knocked off Notre Dame in South Bend, losing 22-17 despite outgaining the Irish 420-380.

You can subscribe to Herald-Leader podcasts on Soundcloud and Apple podcasts. Leave us a review and a rating on Apple podcasts.

Follow me on Twitter at @johnclayiv.

Vanderbilt football 2018

DateOppVUOppDecRecSEC
9/1Middle Tenn357W1-0

9/8Nevada4110W2-0

9/15@Notre Dame1722L2-1

9/22South Carolina1437L2-20-1
9/29Tennessee St3127W3-2

10/6@Georgia1341L3-30-2
10/13Florida2737L3-40-3
10/20@Kentucky









10/27@Arkansas









11/10@Missouri









11/17Ole Miss









11/24Tennessee









Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader

  Comments  