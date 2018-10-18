How are Kentucky football’s wide receivers playing?

During his press conference on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops talked about the team’s wide receivers and the play of quarterback Terry Wilson. UK plays host to Vanderbilt on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.
By
Up Next
During his press conference on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops talked about the team’s wide receivers and the play of quarterback Terry Wilson. UK plays host to Vanderbilt on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.
By
Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

Sidelines with John Clay

Analyzing UK’s passing game: See how often each receiver is targeted.

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

October 18, 2018 11:20 AM

Since Kentucky took its first loss of the season, falling 20-14 in overtime at Texas A&M, there has been a lot of discussion about the play of UK’s wide receivers.

In fact, Jennifer Smith of the Herald-Leader wrote about Kentucky’s passing game, which ranks last in the SEC, and what steps Mark Stoops and Eddie Gran are taking to jump-start that area of the offense.

I went back and took a look at how many times each UK receiver has been thrown to or targeted through the first six games.

I found that Lynn Bowden has been far-and-away the favorite target of quarterback Terry Wilson. It should be noted that many of Bowden’s catches have come from the bubble screen and the occasional pop/shovel pass behind the line of scrimmage, like the one Bowden took 54 yards for a touchdown against the Aggies.

A pair of seniors, wide receiver Dorian Baker and tight end C.J. Conrad are next on the list. Then comes running back Benny Snell, who is being targeted about twice a game on average.

Kentucky football 2018 individual game-by-game stats

Here’s a full breakdown of Kentucky’s receivers by targets:

Kentucky football targets

PlayerTargetsCatches
Lynn Bowden3327
Dorian Baker209
C.J. Conrad1816
Benny Snell118
David Bouvier106
Josh Ali85
Tavin Richardson82
Clevan Thomas33
Isaiah Epps32
A.J. Rose31
Allen Dailey22
Sihiem King20
Akeem Hayes11
Justin Rigg11

Vanderbilt scouting report

Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader

  Comments  