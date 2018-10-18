Analyzing UK’s passing game: See how often each receiver is targeted.

Since Kentucky took its first loss of the season, falling 20-14 in overtime at Texas A&M, there has been a lot of discussion about the play of UK’s wide receivers.

In fact, Jennifer Smith of the Herald-Leader wrote about Kentucky’s passing game, which ranks last in the SEC, and what steps Mark Stoops and Eddie Gran are taking to jump-start that area of the offense.

I went back and took a look at how many times each UK receiver has been thrown to or targeted through the first six games.

I found that Lynn Bowden has been far-and-away the favorite target of quarterback Terry Wilson. It should be noted that many of Bowden’s catches have come from the bubble screen and the occasional pop/shovel pass behind the line of scrimmage, like the one Bowden took 54 yards for a touchdown against the Aggies.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

A pair of seniors, wide receiver Dorian Baker and tight end C.J. Conrad are next on the list. Then comes running back Benny Snell, who is being targeted about twice a game on average.

Kentucky football 2018 individual game-by-game stats

Here’s a full breakdown of Kentucky’s receivers by targets:

Kentucky football targets

Player Targets Catches Lynn Bowden 33 27 Dorian Baker 20 9 C.J. Conrad 18 16 Benny Snell 11 8 David Bouvier 10 6 Josh Ali 8 5 Tavin Richardson 8 2 Clevan Thomas 3 3 Isaiah Epps 3 2 A.J. Rose 3 1 Allen Dailey 2 2 Sihiem King 2 0 Akeem Hayes 1 1 Justin Rigg 1 1

Vanderbilt scouting report