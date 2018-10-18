Analyzing UK’s passing game: See how often each receiver is targeted.

Since Kentucky took its first loss of the season, falling 20-14 in overtime at Texas A&M, there has been a lot of discussion about the play of UK’s wide receivers.
In fact, Jennifer Smith of the Herald-Leader wrote about Kentucky’s passing game, which ranks last in the SEC, and what steps Mark Stoops and Eddie Gran are taking to jump-start that area of the offense.
I went back and took a look at how many times each UK receiver has been thrown to or targeted through the first six games.
I found that Lynn Bowden has been far-and-away the favorite target of quarterback Terry Wilson. It should be noted that many of Bowden’s catches have come from the bubble screen and the occasional pop/shovel pass behind the line of scrimmage, like the one Bowden took 54 yards for a touchdown against the Aggies.
A pair of seniors, wide receiver Dorian Baker and tight end C.J. Conrad are next on the list. Then comes running back Benny Snell, who is being targeted about twice a game on average.
