College football and NFL picks: Can Kentucky bounce back against Vandy?

The report from last week’s grid predictions is pretty simple: Ben was up. I was down.
Ben went 7-3 with his straight-up picks while going 6-4 against the spread. I was just 4-6 straight-up and 5-5 against the spread.
For the season, I’m up three on Ben in straight-up picks. Me: 44-26. Him: 41-29. But Ben has me by four against the spread. Him: 35-33-2. Me: 31-37-2.
Here’s what we have for this week:
Vanderbilt at No. 14 Kentucky
Saturday, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network
Line: Kentucky by 11
Ben: Kentucky 31, Vanderbilt 16
Cats need to get that offense going. Vandy has given up 38.3 points per game in conference play so far. UK should be more than ready for this one after last week off.
Against the spread: Kentucky
John: Kentucky 20, Vanderbilt 10
Vanderbilt ranks 95th nationally against the run, so look for the UK offense to return to a ground-oriented ball control attack. Also look for the pesky Commodores to keep it close.
Against the spread: Vanderbilt
No. 6 Michigan at No. 24 Michigan State
Saturday, Noon, Fox
Line: Michigan by 7
Ben: Michigan 26, Michigan State 13
Sparty has been tough to figure out this season (and they’re 0-3 against the spread at home so far). Wolverines keep it rolling through the Big Ten schedule.
Against the spread: Michigan
John: Michigan 14, Michigan State 13
Michigan State boasts the nation’s best run defense. Michigan is ranked No. 2 nationally in total defense, so look for a low scoring game in East Lansing.
Against the spread: Michigan State
Auburn at Ole Miss
Saturday, Noon, ESPN
Line: Auburn by 4
Ben: Ole Miss 31, Auburn 27
Tigers are in a tailspin. Hard to believe this team beat Washington and almost got LSU, too. That seems like a long time ago.
Against the spread: Ole Miss
John: Auburn 24, Ole Miss 21
Auburn has been one of the season’s big disappointments, but the belief here is the Tigers hit rock bottom last week in home loss to Tennessee.
Against the spread: Ole Miss
No. 1 Alabama at Tennessee
Saturday, 3:30 p.m., CBS
Line: Alabama by 29.5
Ben: Alabama 40, Tennessee 16
Three of Bama’s last four games have finished within two points of those astronomical spreads Vegas puts here every week. This one seems like too much. Pruitt’s guys keep it close (by Alabama-in-2018 standards).
Against the spread: Tennessee
John: Alabama 28, Tennessee 20
Having been Alabama’s defensive coordinator the past two years, new Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt knows the (many) strengths and (few) weaknesses of the Tide offense.
Against the spread: Tennessee
No. 16 N.C. State at No. 3 Clemson
Saturday, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Line: Clemson by 17
Ben: Clemson 38, NC State 20
This might be Clemson’s toughest test before the College Football Playoff. Tigers will be ready.
Against the spread: Clemson
John: NC State 27, Clemson 24
Going for the upset here on the shoulders of North Carolina State’s highly underrated quarterback Ryan Finley. Syracuse nearly got the Tigers; Wolfpack will.
Against the spread: NC State
No. 22 Mississippi State at No. 5 LSU
Saturday, 7 p.m., ESPN
Line: LSU by 6.5
Ben: LSU 27, Mississippi State 17
Bulldogs are coming off the bye, but LSU is riding high after that win over Georgia. Tigers take care of business here, then they prepare for Bama.
Against the spread: LSU
John: Mississippi State 20, LSU 15
Letdown time in Baton Rouge as Coach Orgeon’s Bayou Bengals suffer from the big head after big win over Georgia. Week off helps Hail State, as well.
Against the spread: Mississippi State
No. 2 Ohio State at Purdue
Saturday, 7:30 p.m., ABC
Line: Ohio State by 13.5
Ben: Ohio State 42, Purdue 31
Boilermakers have won three straight (and beat the spread by double digits in every one of those games). I’m not picking Purdue to pull the upset, but Brohm’s bunch will keep things interesting for most of the night.
Against the spread: Purdue
John: Ohio State 38, Purdue 35
If Purdue pulls the upset, Louisville official should fly into West Lafayette in the dead of night and offer head coaching job to Jeff Brohm without Bobby Petrino’s knowledge.
Against the spread: Purdue
No. 12 Oregon at No. 25 Washington State
Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Fox
Line: Washington State by 2.5
Ben: Washington State 40, Oregon 34
Gardner Minshew and the nation’s leading passing attack are 6-0 against the spread this season. Cougars make it happen again in what should be a fun one.
Against the spread: Washington State
John: Oregon 31, Washington State 20
I’ve about had my fill of Mike Leach, and the Cougars are winning with nation’s 15th-ranked defense anyway. But Oregon has the momentum coming off big win over Washington.
Against the spread: Oregon
Patriots at Bears
Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
Line: Patriots by 3
Ben: Patriots 30, Bears 20
Pats have scored 119 points over the past three weeks. Chicago’s ‘D’ has been impressive — and they get this one at home — but here’s betting on Brady until someone slows them down.
Against the spread: Patriots
John: Patriots 23, Bears 17
Bill Belichick refused to compare Khalil Mack to the great Lawrence Taylor, but he might change his mind after this one. Still, Tom Brady will find a way to win. Again.
Against the spread: Patriots
Bengals at Chiefs
Sunday, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Line: Chiefs by 6
Ben: Chiefs 34, Bengals 27
Sunday night has not been a good time slot for the Bengals. The trend continues here.
Against the spread: Chiefs
John: Chiefs 42, Bengals 24
Bengals defense failed last Sunday to get to Ben Roethlisberger. And Patrick Mahomes is more mobile than Big Ben.
Against the spread: Chiefs
