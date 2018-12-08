Liveblog: Seton Hall 84, No. 9 Kentucky 83 (OT)

Right in the middle of Santacon, Kentucky is in the Big Apple for Saturday’s Citi Hoops Classic matchup with Seton Hall at Madison Square Graden. Tipoff is set for noon. Fox has the broadcast.

We will be courtside in “The Mecca” for the Cats and Pirates. We’ll have live scores, updates and analysis. You can also scroll down for our dedicated Twitter feed.

Final: Seton Hall 84, Kentucky 83 in overtime

Final box

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Overtime

Myles Powell hit an off-balance three with 1.5 seconds left to put Seton Hall up 70-67. Then after a timeout, Keldon Johnson hit a midcourt shot to tie score at 70. We’re headed to overtime.

Tied at 67 with 49.5 second left

PJ Washington with 24 points for Kentucky. Myles Powell with 22 for Seton Hall.

Kentucky opens up a five-point lead

Kentucky ahead 64-59 with 3:14 left. PJ Washington taking ball strong for baskets. And Hagans just executed a steal-and-score. Washington now with 22 points.

Kentucky and Seton Hall tied 51-51

There’s 7:19 left. Reid Travis has scored UK’s last four points. Seton Hall has led by as many as three points (49-46). Kentucky is shooting 37.2 percent. Seton Hall is shooting 36.4 percent.

Seton Hall takes a 43-41 lead with 11:59 left

Pirates actually took lead at 41-39. A bad inbounds pass by Keldon Johnson was picked off and taken for a layup to stretch the lead to four points.

Seton Hall crowd now into it

Cale nails a three from the left corner to cut the UK lead to 39-37 with 14:18 left. Pirates fans energized by the shot. Calipari calls time.

Kentucky up 37-32 with 15:35 left

Seton Hall has made three of 11 shots from the floor this half, but only trail by five. Seton Hall with 10 turnovers. Kentucky with nine. Keldon Johnson has played 22 minutes and is yet to score.

Halftime: Kentucky 31, Seton Hall 25

PJ Washington leads UK with 11 points. Immanuel Quickley scored eight points. Jemarl Baker made his first appearance as a Wildcat. And UK shot 31 percent from the floor. Seton Hall shot 33.3.

Kentucky went 10 minutes without a field goal but leads

Cats went from PJ Washington’s jam at 16:54 to Reid Travis’ old-fashioned three-point play at 6:06. But Kentucky leads Seton Hall 22-16 with 5:07 left in first half.

Kentucky’s offense an eyesore

Cats have missed last 13 shots and are tied 15-15 with Seton Hall with 7:54 left in first half. UK is 4-of-19 from the floor at this point.

Tied 11-11 at 11:54 1H TV time

Cats have not scored since tthe 16:28 mark. Offense seems stagnant against Seton Hall defense. PJ Washington continues to be aggressive, but he’s not making shots. UK is four-of-14 from the floor for 28.6 percent. Not good.

Kentucky leads 11-9 at the 14:52 1H TV timeout

UK’s PJ Washington off to a strong start. The sophomore forward scored seven of UK’s first nine points. Kentucky has made four of 10 shots. Seton Hall is four-of-nine from the floor.

Ashton Hagans gets the start

After his stellar defensive effort against UNC Greensboro last Saturday, the freshman from Georgia is in the starting lineup for UK game with Seton Hall.