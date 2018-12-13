Michael Jordan was not happy with Malik Monk after Hornets’ win

Michael Jordan was not very happy with former Kentucky star Malik Monk on Wednesday night, and he didn’t mind showing it.

After Jeremy Lamb hit a buzzer-beating shot to give the Charlotte Hornets a 108-107 win over the Detroit Pistons, several Hornets left the bench to rush the floor. That brought a technical foul for having too many players on the floor.

One of those players was Monk, a second-year guard, who then retreated to the bench only to be scolded by Jordan, the legendary former Chicago Bulls star who now runs the Hornets. Jordan even lightly smacked the back of Monk’s head. Twice.

#Hornets owner Michael Jordan wasn't too happy with Malik Monk after he ran onto the court before the game was over and got called for a technical @WCCBCharlotte pic.twitter.com/575UlSeZNz — Zach Aldridge (@wzaldridge) December 13, 2018

The Pistons were given one foul shot, which they made. After the free throw, their inbounds pass was picked off by the Hornets.

In the game, Monk came off the bench to score seven points in 11 minutes. He was three-of-nine from the floor, including one-of-three from three-point range. On the season, the Arkansas native is averaging 10.3 points and 19.3 minutes per game. He’s shooting 37.1 percent from the floor and 32.4 percent from three-point territory.





