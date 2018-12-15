Sidelines with John Clay

Kentucky basketball: Explaining John Calipari’s ‘treat it like a win’ comment

By John Clay

December 15, 2018 08:18 AM

John Calipari treating loss to Seton Hall like a win

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari says his team made improvement in its 84-83 overtime loss to Seton Hall in New York on Dec. 8, 2018. The Wildcats play host to Utah on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
I knew what John Calipari meant, but apparently more than a few Kentucky basketball fans were either confused or not happy with the Kentucky basketball coach’s comments on Friday about last Saturday’s overtime loss to Seton Hall in New York.

At his day-before-game press conference on Friday, Calipari said he felt like his team made improvement in the game. Therefore, Cal said he told his team to look at the loss as if it was a win. “Treat it like a win,” he said.

That prompted enough reaction on social media, that Eric Lindsey, UK’s director of athletic communications and public relations, who serves as the basketball program’s prime media contact, took to his personal Twitter account on Friday night to explain the coach’s comments.

Kentucky plays host to Utah on Saturday at 5 p.m. ESPN2 has the telecast. We’ll have our liveblog with scores and updates. Plus follow our coverage on Twitter.

Kentucky sophomore forward PJ Washington said Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, that the team did not score enough in transition in the overtime loss to Seton Hall. UK plays host to Utah on Saturday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

