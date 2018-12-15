Kentucky basketball: Explaining John Calipari’s ‘treat it like a win’ comment

I knew what John Calipari meant, but apparently more than a few Kentucky basketball fans were either confused or not happy with the Kentucky basketball coach’s comments on Friday about last Saturday’s overtime loss to Seton Hall in New York.
At his day-before-game press conference on Friday, Calipari said he felt like his team made improvement in the game. Therefore, Cal said he told his team to look at the loss as if it was a win. “Treat it like a win,” he said.
That prompted enough reaction on social media, that Eric Lindsey, UK’s director of athletic communications and public relations, who serves as the basketball program’s prime media contact, took to his personal Twitter account on Friday night to explain the coach’s comments.
There’s more on Eric’s Twitter timeline.
Kentucky plays host to Utah on Saturday at 5 p.m. ESPN2 has the telecast. We’ll have our liveblog with scores and updates. Plus follow our coverage on Twitter.
