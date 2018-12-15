Kentucky basketball: Explaining John Calipari’s ‘treat it like a win’ comment

I knew what John Calipari meant, but apparently more than a few Kentucky basketball fans were either confused or not happy with the Kentucky basketball coach’s comments on Friday about last Saturday’s overtime loss to Seton Hall in New York.

At his day-before-game press conference on Friday, Calipari said he felt like his team made improvement in the game. Therefore, Cal said he told his team to look at the loss as if it was a win. “Treat it like a win,” he said.

That prompted enough reaction on social media, that Eric Lindsey, UK’s director of athletic communications and public relations, who serves as the basketball program’s prime media contact, took to his personal Twitter account on Friday night to explain the coach’s comments.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

I don't usually speak up very often about what @UKCoachCalipari says but I feel like it is necessary this time regarding the comments about acting like the Seton Hall game was a win. People are misconstruing that as him saying it was a moral victory. He is not saying that ... — Eric Lindsey (@EricLindsey7) December 14, 2018

If people want to take every comment out of context and dissect every word and say, "That's where we're at right now" then I don't know what to tell you, but the point to his players -- because that's who he answers to -- is that they're getting better. — Eric Lindsey (@EricLindsey7) December 14, 2018

If people want to take every comment out of context and dissect every word and say, "That's where we're at right now" then I don't know what to tell you, but the point to his players -- because that's who he answers to -- is that they're getting better. — Eric Lindsey (@EricLindsey7) December 14, 2018

There’s more on Eric’s Twitter timeline.

Kentucky plays host to Utah on Saturday at 5 p.m. ESPN2 has the telecast. We’ll have our liveblog with scores and updates. Plus follow our coverage on Twitter.