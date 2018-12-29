Liveblog: Kentucky vs. Louisville college basketball

I don’t know about you, but I’m not going to miss you-know-who. Kentucky-Louisville started before he arrived and continues after his second and no doubt final departure. Time to move on, time to get going. It’s Cats vs. Cards. ESPN2 has the 2:05 tip.

I’ll be courtside at the KFC Yum Center for new Louisville coach Chris Mack’s Dream Game debut. As John Calipari attempts to run his record to 10-2 against the ‘Ville as UK coach, I’ll be providing updates, analysis, etc. Scroll down for a dedicated Twitter feed that includes my Herald-Leader cohorts and selected others.

Officials

Officials for UK-Louisville are Ron Groover, Jeff Clark and Pat Driscoll. Groover and Clark both worked the UK-Duke game in the Champions Classic on Nov. 6. The last UK game Driscoll worked was the Cats’ loss to Indiana in the second round of the 2016 NCAA Tournament.