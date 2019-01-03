Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

CBS Sports analyst says Eddie Gran among five best coordinators in country

By John Clay

January 03, 2019 04:40 PM

What halftime adjustments did UK offense make in Citrus Bowl?

Kentucky offensive coordinator Eddie Gran talks about the halftime adjustments made during UK's 27-24 win over Penn State in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 2019 in Orlando, Fla. The Wildcats scored 17 points in the third quarter.
By
Up Next
Kentucky offensive coordinator Eddie Gran talks about the halftime adjustments made during UK's 27-24 win over Penn State in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 2019 in Orlando, Fla. The Wildcats scored 17 points in the third quarter.
By

Much of Big Blue Nation can’t stop complaining about Eddie Gran, but Kentucky’s offensive coordinator has one national fan.

Barrett Sallee, college football writer for CBS Sports, says he considers Gran one of the top five offensive coordinators in the country.

During a video on UK’s Citrus Bowl victory over Penn State, Sallee talked about replacing Benny Snell, but said he has faith in Gran.

“Replacing Snell’s going to be tough, but I think the unsung hero of the Kentucky football team is Eddie Gran, their offensive coordinator,” Sallee said. “The way he coaches to his offensive talent makes him one of the top five offensive coordinators in the country right now.”

Kentucky is currently 104th nationally out of 130 FBS teams in total offense, but Snell did rush for over 1,400 yards this season to become the school’s all-time leader rusher. And, oh yeah, Kentucky won 10 games for the first time since 1977.

Here is the link to the video.


Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader

john-clay

sidelines-with-john-clay

uk-football

uk-football

  Comments  