CBS Sports analyst says Eddie Gran among five best coordinators in country

Much of Big Blue Nation can’t stop complaining about Eddie Gran, but Kentucky’s offensive coordinator has one national fan.

Barrett Sallee, college football writer for CBS Sports, says he considers Gran one of the top five offensive coordinators in the country.

During a video on UK’s Citrus Bowl victory over Penn State, Sallee talked about replacing Benny Snell, but said he has faith in Gran.

“Replacing Snell’s going to be tough, but I think the unsung hero of the Kentucky football team is Eddie Gran, their offensive coordinator,” Sallee said. “The way he coaches to his offensive talent makes him one of the top five offensive coordinators in the country right now.”

Kentucky is currently 104th nationally out of 130 FBS teams in total offense, but Snell did rush for over 1,400 yards this season to become the school’s all-time leader rusher. And, oh yeah, Kentucky won 10 games for the first time since 1977.





