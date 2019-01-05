Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

Liveblog: Kentucky vs. Alabama college basketball

By John Clay

January 05, 2019 12:42 PM

Jemarl Baker thrilled to be playing

Kentucky basketball guard Jemarl Baker talks about his return to the court after missing his first year and a half with knee injuries. The redshirt freshman has scored nine points in four games. UK opens SEC play Saturday at Alabama.
By
Up Next
Kentucky basketball guard Jemarl Baker talks about his return to the court after missing his first year and a half with knee injuries. The redshirt freshman has scored nine points in four games. UK opens SEC play Saturday at Alabama.
By
TUSCALOOSA, AL

After wins over Utah, North Carolina and Louisville, John Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats open SEC play on Saturday against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Coleman Coliseum. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. ESPN has the television coverage.

We will be courtside with scores, updates and analysis. Scroll down for a dedicated Twitter feed.

Officials

Officials for Kentucky-Alabama are Doug Shows, Chuck Jones and Brian Shey.

Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader

uk-basketball-men

uk-recruiting

mark-story

uk-basketball-men

uk-basketball-men

uk-basketball-men

  Comments  