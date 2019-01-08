Sidelines with John Clay

Liveblog: Kentucky vs. Texas A&M college basketball

By John Clay

January 08, 2019 03:26 PM

What did Kentucky learn from its loss at Alabama?

Kentucky freshman Tyler Herro talks about what the team took from the video of its 77-75 loss at Alabama on Saturday. UK plays host to Texas A&M on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at Rupp Arena. The Wildcats are 10-3 overall and 0-1 in SEC play.
Kentucky head basketball coach John Calipari said he asked his players for a “word” to describe their goals for 2019. For the team, that word would be “rebound” as UK tries to shake off Saturday’s loss at Alabama when it meet visiting Texas A&M on Tuesday night. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on the SEC Network.

We will be live atop the floor at Rupp Arena to bring you scores, updates and analysis. Interact with me on Twitter at @johnclayiv. Scroll down for a dedicated Twitter feed.

