Liveblog: Kentucky vs. Texas A&M college basketball

Kentucky head basketball coach John Calipari said he asked his players for a “word” to describe their goals for 2019. For the team, that word would be “rebound” as UK tries to shake off Saturday’s loss at Alabama when it meet visiting Texas A&M on Tuesday night. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on the SEC Network.

We will be live atop the floor at Rupp Arena to bring you scores, updates and analysis. Interact with me on Twitter at @johnclayiv. Scroll down for a dedicated Twitter feed.