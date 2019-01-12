Sidelines with John Clay

Liveblog: Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt college basketball

By John Clay

January 12, 2019 05:27 PM

What will it take for Kentucky basketball to become empowered?

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari has said his players have yet to become empowered. On Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, sophomore forward PJ Washington was asked what it will take to become empowered? UK plays host to Vanderbilt on Saturday.
John Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats play host to Bryce Drew’s hard-luck Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday in an SEC matchup at Rupp Arena. UK is 1-1 in SEC play. Vanderbilt is 0-2. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

We will bring you live updates from above Cawood Ledford Court. Follow us on twitter at @johnclayiv, @jerrytipton, @markcstory, @alexslitzphoto and @kentuckysports. Here’s also a dedicated Twitter feed.

