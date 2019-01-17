Podcast: Can Kentucky basketball get the road win at Auburn?

Kentucky will try and snap a two-game losing streak at Auburn Arena when John Calipari takes his Wildcats to the loveliest little village on the plains to face Bruce Pearl’s Tigers on Saturday afternoon. ESPN will have the 4 p.m. EST telecast.

To preview the matchup between the 12th-ranked Wildcats and the 14th-ranked Tigers, I talked with Jay Tate of auburnsports.com and my colleague Jerry Tipton of the Herald-Leader. We talked point guards, inside play, turnovers, shooting and Pearl vs. Calipari.

Kentucky is coming off a 69-49 win at Georgia in which Georgia native Austin Hagans scored a career-high 23 points. Auburn is coming off an 85-66 win at Texas A&M in which Bryce Brown scored 22 points. The Cats are 3-1 in SEC play. The Tigers are 2-1 in league play.

Kentucky at Auburn

When: 4 p.m. EST Saturday

Where: Auburn Arena

TV: ESPN