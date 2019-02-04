Recent Kentucky basketball double-double streaks

Sophomore forward PJ Washington recorded his third consecutive double-double in Kentucky’s 65-54 win at Florida on Saturday.

That prompted the question: When was the last time a UK player achieved a double-double in three consecutive games?

As I pointed out in my Monday column, that distinction belongs to Julius Randle. And I pointed out that in the John Calipari era, Randle and DeMarcus Cousins each had stretches of seven consecutive games in which they recorded double-doubles.

Here’s a look at Kentucky players who had three-or-more consecutive games with double-doubles since the 2006-07 basketball season (points/rebounds):

DeMarcus Cousins: 7 straight double-doubles

1-16-10 at Auburn 16/11





1-23-10 Arkansas 16/14





1-26-10 at South Carolina 27/12





1-30-10 Vanderbilt 21/10





2-2-10 Ole Miss 18/13





2-6-10 at LSU 18/13





2-9-10 Alabama 16/13





Julius Randle: 7 double-doubles in first seven games of college career





11-8-13 UNC-Asheville 23/15





11-10-13 NKU 22/14





11-12-13 vs. Michigan St. 27/13





11-17-13 Robert Morris 10/15





11-19-13 Texas-Arlington 22/10





11-25-13 Cleveland St. 15/15





11-27-13 Eastern Michigan 14/10





Anthony Davis: 5 straight double-doubles





12-22-11 Loyola-Md. 15/11





12-28-11 Lamar 10/13





12-31-11 Louisville 18/10





1-3-12 UALR 22/16





1-7-12 South Carolina 12/10





Julius Randle: 5 straight double-doubles





3-1-14 at South Carolina 10/15





3-4-14 Alabama 12/11





3-8-14 at Florida 16/10





3-14-14 vs. LSU (SEC) 17/16





3-15-14 vs. Georgia (SEC) 12/10





Demarcus Cousins: 4 straight double-doubles





12-21-09 Drexel 18/13





12-23-09 Long Beach 15/10





12-29-09 Hartford 19/12





1-2-10 Louisville 18/18





Anthony Davis: 4 straight double-doubles





3-5-12 at Florida 22/12





3-9-12 vs. LSU (SEC) 12/14





3-10-12 vs. Florida (SEC) 15/12





3-11-12 vs. Vanderbilt (SEC) 12/10





Patrick Patterson: 4 straight double-doubles





3-7-09 at Florida 16/13





3-11-09 vs. Ole Miss (SEC) 15/11





3-13-09 vs. LSU (SEC) 15/10





3-17-09 vs. UNLV (NIT) 16/11





Julius Randle: 4 straight double-doubles





3-21-14 vs. Kansas St. (NCAA) 19/15





3-23-14 vs. Wichita St. (NCAA) 13/10





3-28-14 vs. Louisville (NCAA) 15/12





3-30-14 vs. Michigan (NCAA) 16/11





Randolph Morris: 3 straight double-doubles





12-30-06 EKU 25/10





1-3-07 Morris 20/10





1-6-07 at Ole Miss 14/10





Randolph Morris: 3 straight double-doubles





3-8-07 vs. Alabama (SEC) 17/11





3-9-07 vs. Mississippi St. (SEC) 28/15





3-16-07 vs. Villanova (NCAA) 19/11





Nerlens Noel: 3 straight double-doubles

2-2-13 at Texas A&M 19/14





2-5-13 South Carolina 10/10





2-9-13 Auburn 10/12





Patrick Patterson: 3 straight double-doubles





11-24-08 Longwood 18/12





11-28-08 vs. Kansas St. 14/10





11-29-08 vs. West Virginia 15/10





Julius Randle: 3 straight double-doubles





2-12-14 at Auburn 12/12





2-15-14 Florida 13/13





2-18-14 at Ole Miss 25/13





PJ Washington: 3 straight double-doubles



