Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

Recent Kentucky basketball double-double streaks

By John Clay

February 04, 2019 02:43 PM

Did the light come on for UK’s PJ Washington?

Kentucky basketball assistant coach Joel Justus talks about the play of forward PJ Washington. The sophomore has posted double-doubles in three consecutive games. He scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in UK’s win at Florida.
By
Up Next
Kentucky basketball assistant coach Joel Justus talks about the play of forward PJ Washington. The sophomore has posted double-doubles in three consecutive games. He scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in UK’s win at Florida.
By

Sophomore forward PJ Washington recorded his third consecutive double-double in Kentucky’s 65-54 win at Florida on Saturday.

That prompted the question: When was the last time a UK player achieved a double-double in three consecutive games?

As I pointed out in my Monday column, that distinction belongs to Julius Randle. And I pointed out that in the John Calipari era, Randle and DeMarcus Cousins each had stretches of seven consecutive games in which they recorded double-doubles.

Here’s a look at Kentucky players who had three-or-more consecutive games with double-doubles since the 2006-07 basketball season (points/rebounds):

DeMarcus Cousins: 7 straight double-doubles

  • 1-16-10 at Auburn 16/11

  • 1-23-10 Arkansas 16/14

  • 1-26-10 at South Carolina 27/12

  • 1-30-10 Vanderbilt 21/10

  • 2-2-10 Ole Miss 18/13

  • 2-6-10 at LSU 18/13

  • 2-9-10 Alabama 16/13

Julius Randle: 7 double-doubles in first seven games of college career

  • 11-8-13 UNC-Asheville 23/15

  • 11-10-13 NKU 22/14

  • 11-12-13 vs. Michigan St. 27/13

  • 11-17-13 Robert Morris 10/15

  • 11-19-13 Texas-Arlington 22/10

  • 11-25-13 Cleveland St. 15/15

  • 11-27-13 Eastern Michigan 14/10

Anthony Davis: 5 straight double-doubles

  • 12-22-11 Loyola-Md. 15/11

  • 12-28-11 Lamar 10/13

  • 12-31-11 Louisville 18/10

  • 1-3-12 UALR 22/16

  • 1-7-12 South Carolina 12/10

Julius Randle: 5 straight double-doubles

  • 3-1-14 at South Carolina 10/15

  • 3-4-14 Alabama 12/11

  • 3-8-14 at Florida 16/10

  • 3-14-14 vs. LSU (SEC) 17/16

  • 3-15-14 vs. Georgia (SEC) 12/10

Demarcus Cousins: 4 straight double-doubles

  • 12-21-09 Drexel 18/13

  • 12-23-09 Long Beach 15/10

  • 12-29-09 Hartford 19/12

  • 1-2-10 Louisville 18/18

Anthony Davis: 4 straight double-doubles

  • 3-5-12 at Florida 22/12

  • 3-9-12 vs. LSU (SEC) 12/14

  • 3-10-12 vs. Florida (SEC) 15/12

  • 3-11-12 vs. Vanderbilt (SEC) 12/10

Patrick Patterson: 4 straight double-doubles

  • 3-7-09 at Florida 16/13

  • 3-11-09 vs. Ole Miss (SEC) 15/11

  • 3-13-09 vs. LSU (SEC) 15/10

  • 3-17-09 vs. UNLV (NIT) 16/11

Julius Randle: 4 straight double-doubles

  • 3-21-14 vs. Kansas St. (NCAA) 19/15

  • 3-23-14 vs. Wichita St. (NCAA) 13/10

  • 3-28-14 vs. Louisville (NCAA) 15/12

  • 3-30-14 vs. Michigan (NCAA) 16/11

Randolph Morris: 3 straight double-doubles

  • 12-30-06 EKU 25/10

  • 1-3-07 Morris 20/10

  • 1-6-07 at Ole Miss 14/10

Randolph Morris: 3 straight double-doubles

  • 3-8-07 vs. Alabama (SEC) 17/11

  • 3-9-07 vs. Mississippi St. (SEC) 28/15

  • 3-16-07 vs. Villanova (NCAA) 19/11

Nerlens Noel: 3 straight double-doubles

  • 2-2-13 at Texas A&M 19/14

  • 2-5-13 South Carolina 10/10

  • 2-9-13 Auburn 10/12

Patrick Patterson: 3 straight double-doubles

  • 11-24-08 Longwood 18/12

  • 11-28-08 vs. Kansas St. 14/10

  • 11-29-08 vs. West Virginia 15/10

Julius Randle: 3 straight double-doubles

  • 2-12-14 at Auburn 12/12

  • 2-15-14 Florida 13/13

  • 2-18-14 at Ole Miss 25/13

PJ Washington: 3 straight double-doubles

  • 1-26-19 Kansas 20/13

  • 1-29-19 at Vanderbilt 26/12

  • 2-2-19 at Florida 15/12

Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader

john-clay

sidelines-with-john-clay

uk-basketball-men

sidelines-with-john-clay

  Comments  