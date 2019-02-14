LSU fans can buy t-shirt commemorating ‘The Tip’

How big was LSU’s 73-71 win over fifth-ranked Kentucky on Tuesday night at Rupp Arena?

So big you can now buy a t-shirt commemorating “The Tip.”

You can now buy this t-shirt to commemorate LSU basketball’s win at Kentucky. Breaking Ts

Breaking Ts is selling a t-shirt off of Kenvall Bigby-Williams’ disputed tip-in just before the buzzer that gave the Tigers a two-point victory over the Cats and sole possession of second place in the SEC behind first-place Tennessee.

Kentucky argued that Bigby-Williams’ touched the ball inside the cylinder after Skylar Mays’ missed a driive to the basket in the final seconds Tuesday. The play is not reviewable, however. Head official Joe Lindsay did check the monitor, but only to make sure that the tip beat the buzzer. It did.

It was LSU’s first win in Rupp Arena since 2009 . and elevated Will Wade’s club to 10-1 in the conference. Kentucky dropped to 9-2. Both trail league leader Tennessee, which improved to 11-0 with an 85-73 victory over South Carolina on Wednesday night.

