Reaction to Kentucky basketball toppling top-ranked Tennessee

Reaction to Kentucky’s 86-69 win over No. 1 Tennessee on Saturday:

Rout of Tennessee shows how much UK has grown, writes Jerry Tipton of the Herald-Leader. “In more ways than one, an 86-69 rout of No. 1 Tennessee on Saturday night served as something of a growth chart for Kentucky, which barely three months earlier opened the season with a stunning 34-point loss to Duke.”

Kentucky regains its indispensable player, writes Mark Story of the Herald-Leader. “John Calipari used a post-practice video session Thursday to essentially file a basketball missing persons report. With No. 5 Kentucky coming off an upset home loss to LSU and about to face No. 1 Tennessee, Cal put an all-points bulletin out for “the absent” Ashton Hagans.”

NEW: Here's everything John Calipari had to say after his Wildcats defeated No. 1 Tennessee by 17 points in Rupp Arena on Saturday night https://t.co/AireXJKsdv — Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) February 17, 2019 Kentucky exposed Tennessee as overrated, writes Pat Forde of Yahoo Sports. “With a little more than two minutes left Saturday night, the Kentucky student section started the old ‘overrated’ chant, aiming it at the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers. Wildcats coach John Calipari personally shut it down, waving his arms and yelling, ‘No! No! Stop!’” Tyler Herro has big rebounding night, reports Jerry Tipton of the Herald-Leader. “Herro had only one rebound against LSU on Tuesday, and totaled 12 in UK’s four most recent games. Only twice this season has a UK player grabbed more rebounds. Nick Richards had 19 against Southern Illinois. Washington had 18 against VMI.” Kentucky win is a blessing for Tennessee, writes Matt Norlander of CBS Sports. “Kentucky 86, Tennessee 69 is going to be the kind of score that reverberates throughout college basketball and serves as a bullet point on the Wildcats’ résumé come Selection Sunday. Not just an impressive win, but a statement that will ring loudest of any this weekend. This was the biggest margin of victory for Kentucky against a No. 1-ranked team in school history.” Tennessee will be No. 1 no more, writes Mike Wilson of the Knoxville News-Sentinel. “Jordan Bone tried to save a loose ball in the second half Saturday at Kentucky. The Tennessee junior caught the ball on UT’s baseline, jumped and saw no good options. He prayerfully chucked the ball off Kentucky’s Keldon Johnson. But it bounced back, hit Bone and landed out of bounds.”

SHARE COPY LINK The fifth-ranked Kentucky men's basketball team defeated No. 1 Tennessee 86-69 on Saturday in Rupp Arena in Lexington. Kentucky played with something to prove, says my takeaways. “Much like when it defeated North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic back in December, Kentucky played with a purpose to take down the top-ranked Vols. Against UNC, Calipari’s club was out to prove it was not the same team that was rudely waxed by Duke in the season-opener. Against UT, the Cats were out to prove they were better than the immature group that squandered a nine-point lead in the second half and lost to LSU four days before. Rick Barnes wonders where his Vols went, writes John Adams of the Knoxville News-Sentinel. “Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said he didn’t recognize his team Saturday night at Rupp Arena. The Top-25 voters probably didn’t, either. UT never looked less like a No. 1 team than in an 86-69 loss to No. 5 Kentucky that ended its school-record 19-game winning streak. And it was apparent right away that the Vols’ month-long run at No. 1 was in jeopardy.” Kentucky’s complete game is too much for Tennessee, writes Jeff Borzello of ESPN. “This is what we’ve been waiting to see from Kentucky since the Wildcats entered the season after fighting for the No. 1 preseason spot with Kansas. A talented team with five-stars and McDonald’s All-Americans up and down the roster, John Calipari was noticeably confident about his team in October and November.” Vols can still reach their ultimate goal, says Joe Rexrode of the Tennessean. “Think of Saturday as an audit, which is fitting because most of No. 5 Kentucky’s rollicking 86-69 rout of No. 1 Tennessee was probably about as enjoyable as an interview with the IRS for Vols fans. Those who were still tuned in may have taken some comfort in their team fighting back to cut a 24-point deficit to 11, before it settled in at 17 — sort of like getting a piece of candy from the jar on your way out of the IRS branch. But the story of this night was the 24-point deficit, for a team that had yet to trail by more than 12 in a game all season and had lost once, in overtime to then-No. 2 Kansas on a neutral floor.”













Team SEC Overall Tennessee 11-1 23-2 LSU 11-1 21-4 Kentucky 10-2 21-4 Ole Miss 8-4 18-7 S Carolina 8-4 13-12 Auburn 6-6 17-8 Alabama 6-6 15-10 Florida 6-6 14-11 Miss State 6-6 18-7 Arkansas 5-7 14-11 Missouri 3-9 12-12 Texas A&M 3-9 10-14 Georgia 1-11 10-15 Vanderbilt 0-12 9-16





