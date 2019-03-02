College basketball on TV on Saturday (March 2)

Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson will be on the call for CBS as No. 4-ranked Kentucky takes on No. 7 Tennessee in Knoxville on Saturday. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Here’s the list of college basketball games on television on Saturday:

Saturday, March 2

12:00 - Michigan State at Indiana (Fox)

12:00 - LSU at Alabama (ESPN)

12:00 - Kansas at Oklahoma State (CBS)

12:00 - NC State at Florida State (ESPN2)

12:00 - Syracuse at Wake Forest (ACC/CW-Lex)

1:00 - Penn State at Wisconsin (Big 10)

1:00 - Ole Miss at Arkansas (SEC)

2:00 - Kentucky at Tennessee (CBS)

2:00 - Ohio State at Purdue (ESPN)

2:00 - Butler at Villanova (Fox)

2:00 - Iowa State at Texas (ESPN2)

2:00 - West Virginia at Oklahoma (ESPNU)

2:00 - Illinois State at Southern Illinois (CBS Sports)

2:00 - Pittsburgh at Virginia (ACC/CW-Lex)

3:00 - George Mason at Saint Louis (NBC Sports)

3:30 - South Carolina at Missouri (SEC)

4:00 - Miami at Duke (CBS)

4:00 - UCF at Houston (ESPN)

4:00 - Texas Tech at TCU (ESPN2)

4:00 - Mississippi State at Auburn (ESPNU)

4:00 - VCU at Richmond (CBS Sports)

5:00 - Rutgers at Iowa (Big 10)

5:00 - LaSalle at Saint Joseph’s (NBC Sports)

6:00 - North Carolina at Clemson (ESPN)

6:00 - Bradley at Loyola-Chicago (ESPN2)

6:00 - Utah at Colorado (ESPNU)

6:00 - Vanderbilt at Texas A&M (SEC)

6:30 - Seton Hall at Georgetown (CBS Sports)

8:00 - Baylor at Kansas State (ESPN2)

8:00 - Memphis at Cincinnati (ESPNU)

8:30 - Nevada at Utah State (CBS Sports)

8:30 - Georgia at Florida (SEC)

10:00 - Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s (ESPN)

10:00 - Arizona at Oregon (ESPN2)

10:00 - Colorado State at New Mexico (ESPNU)

10:30 - Boise State at UNLV (CBS Sports)