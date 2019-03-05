Live updates from Kentucky vs. Ole Miss college basketball

It’s not the time of year to start a losing streak, so the Kentucky Wildcats hope to get the victory train back on the tracks Tuesday night when they meet the Ole Miss Rebels at 9 o’clock at the Pavilion. ESPN has game as part of its “Super Tuesday” coverage.

John Calipari’s Cats were flattened 71-52 in Knoxville last Saturday. Meanwhile, Kermit Davis Rebels have lost two straight games by a grand total of three points. After falling 73-71 at home to Tennessee, Ole Miss lost a 74-73 heartbreaker at Arkansas. Kentucky is 13-3 in SEC play. Ole Miss is 9-7.

