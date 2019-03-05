Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

Live updates from Kentucky vs. Ole Miss college basketball

By John Clay

March 05, 2019 08:12 PM

What does Kentucky want to take from the loss at Tennessee?

Kentucky basketball freshman guard Immanuel Quickley talks about the Wildcats' 71-52 loss at Tennessee on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Now 13-3 in SEC play, UK travels to Oxford to face Ole Miss on Tuesday at 9 p.m.
OXFORD, Miss.

It’s not the time of year to start a losing streak, so the Kentucky Wildcats hope to get the victory train back on the tracks Tuesday night when they meet the Ole Miss Rebels at 9 o’clock at the Pavilion. ESPN has game as part of its “Super Tuesday” coverage.

John Calipari’s Cats were flattened 71-52 in Knoxville last Saturday. Meanwhile, Kermit Davis Rebels have lost two straight games by a grand total of three points. After falling 73-71 at home to Tennessee, Ole Miss lost a 74-73 heartbreaker at Arkansas. Kentucky is 13-3 in SEC play. Ole Miss is 9-7.

We are live in Oxford, so check out our dedicated Twitter feed or updates, analysis, photos and more.

