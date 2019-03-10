Here’s the 2019 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament schedule

With Saturday dropping the curtain on the regular season, the schedule for this week’s SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville is set.
Without its indefinitely suspended head coach Will Wade, LSU still easily rolled over Vanderbilt 80-59 to clinch the tournament’s No. 1 seed. With Tennessee’s 84-80 loss at Auburn, LSU is the conference’s regular season champ. The Tigers finished 16-2. Tennessee and Kentucky tied for second at 15-3.
Kentucky’s 66-57 win over Florida clinched the No. 2 seed for the Cats. Though UK and Tennessee split their two regular-season games, the Cats won the tiebreaker. Both teams lost to each other and to LSU. Tennessee also lost to Auburn, while UK also lost to Alabama. And Auburn (11-7) finished ahead of Alabama (8-10) in the standings, so UK earned the higher seed.
So here’s the schedule for this week at the Bridgestone Arena:
Nashville is in the Central time zone, but all times listed here are Eastern.
Wednesday, March 13
Game 1: 7 p.m. - No. 12 Missouri (5-13) vs. No. 13 Georgia (2-16) on SEC Network
Game 2: 9:20 p.m. - No. 11 Texas A&M (6-12) vs. No. 14 Vanderbilt (0-18) on SEC Network
Thursday, March 14
Game 3: 1 p.m. - No. 8 Florida (9-9) vs. No. 9 Arkansas (8-10) on SEC Network
Game 4: 3:20 p.m. - No. 5 Auburn (11-7) vs. Game 1 winner on SEC Network
Game 5: 7 p.m. - No. 7 Ole Miss (10-8) vs. No 10 Alabama (8-10) on SEC Network
Game 6: 9:20 p.m. - No. 6 Mississippi State vs. Game 2 winner on SEC Network
Friday, March 15
Game 7: 1 p.m. - No. 1 LSU (16-2) vs. Game 3 winner on ESPN
Game 8: 3:20 p.m. - No. 4 South Carolina (11-7) vs. Game 4 winner on ESPN
Game 9: 7 p.m. - No. 2 Kentucky (15-3) vs. Game 5 winner on SEC Network
Game 10: 9 p.m. - No. 3 Tennessee (15-3) vs. Game 6 winner on SEC Network
Saturday, March 16
Game 11: 1 p.m. - Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner on ESPN
Game 12: 3:20 p.m. - Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner on ESPN
Sunday, March 17
Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner on ESPN
The 2019 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament bracket in a Google sheet
