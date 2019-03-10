Here’s the 2019 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament schedule

With Saturday dropping the curtain on the regular season, the schedule for this week’s SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville is set.

Without its indefinitely suspended head coach Will Wade, LSU still easily rolled over Vanderbilt 80-59 to clinch the tournament’s No. 1 seed. With Tennessee’s 84-80 loss at Auburn, LSU is the conference’s regular season champ. The Tigers finished 16-2. Tennessee and Kentucky tied for second at 15-3.

Kentucky’s 66-57 win over Florida clinched the No. 2 seed for the Cats. Though UK and Tennessee split their two regular-season games, the Cats won the tiebreaker. Both teams lost to each other and to LSU. Tennessee also lost to Auburn, while UK also lost to Alabama. And Auburn (11-7) finished ahead of Alabama (8-10) in the standings, so UK earned the higher seed.

So here’s the schedule for this week at the Bridgestone Arena:

Nashville is in the Central time zone, but all times listed here are Eastern.

Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: 7 p.m. - No. 12 Missouri (5-13) vs. No. 13 Georgia (2-16) on SEC Network

Game 2: 9:20 p.m. - No. 11 Texas A&M (6-12) vs. No. 14 Vanderbilt (0-18) on SEC Network

Thursday, March 14

Game 3: 1 p.m. - No. 8 Florida (9-9) vs. No. 9 Arkansas (8-10) on SEC Network

Game 4: 3:20 p.m. - No. 5 Auburn (11-7) vs. Game 1 winner on SEC Network

Game 5: 7 p.m. - No. 7 Ole Miss (10-8) vs. No 10 Alabama (8-10) on SEC Network

Game 6: 9:20 p.m. - No. 6 Mississippi State vs. Game 2 winner on SEC Network

Friday, March 15

Game 7: 1 p.m. - No. 1 LSU (16-2) vs. Game 3 winner on ESPN

Game 8: 3:20 p.m. - No. 4 South Carolina (11-7) vs. Game 4 winner on ESPN

Game 9: 7 p.m. - No. 2 Kentucky (15-3) vs. Game 5 winner on SEC Network

Game 10: 9 p.m. - No. 3 Tennessee (15-3) vs. Game 6 winner on SEC Network

Saturday, March 16

Game 11: 1 p.m. - Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner on ESPN

Game 12: 3:20 p.m. - Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner on ESPN

Sunday, March 17

Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner on ESPN







The 2019 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament bracket in a Google sheet

