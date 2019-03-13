Oaklawn’s Rebel Stakes officially split into two divisions

It’s official, Saturday’s Grade 2 Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn Park will be split into two divisions.

The cancellation of last Saturday’s San Felipe Stakes at Santa Anita cause several Kentucky Derby prospects to ship from California to Arkansas. That brought 19 entries for Saturday’s Derby prep, which will be split into two divisions.

The top two prospects on most Derby lists, Game Winner and Improbable, are in different divisions. Both are trained by Bob Baffert. And Oaklawn decided to split horses who have common connections.

Horses have arrived from California for the Rebel Stakes this Saturday! pic.twitter.com/5J2prz2fik — Oaklawn Racing & Gaming (@OaklawnRacing) March 13, 2019

Division I will run as the 9th race on Saturday. Division 2 will run as the 10th race. Instead of a $1 million purse, each race will have a purse of $750,000. Also, the races will award 75 percent of the original points on the Kentucky Derby Leaderboards. The winner gets 37.5 points, followed by 15, 7.5 and 3.75.

Here are the two fields:

Division I

1-Extra Hope

Trainer: Richard Mandella

Jockey: Mike Smith

Owner: Jay Em Ess Stable

2-Long Range Toddy

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Jon Court

Owner: Willis Horton Racing

3-Corruze

Trainer: Chris Hartman

Jockey: Stewart Elliott

Owner: C. Wilkins

4-Easy Shot





Trainer: Keith Desormeaux

Jockey: Richard Eramia

Owner: Calumet Farm

5-Proud Nation

Trainer: Joe Sharp

Jockey: David Cabrera

Owner: Gary and Mary West

6-Ninth Street

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Ricardo Santana

Owner: H.V. Farms

7-Classy John

Trainer: Dallas Stewart

Jockey: David Cohen

Owner: Valene Farms

8-Galilean





Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer

Jockey: Flavien Prat

Owner: West Point Thoroughbreds, Denise Barker and William Sandbrook

9-Improbable

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: Drayden Van Dyke

Owner: WinStar Farm, China Horse Club and Starlight Racing

Division 2

1-Market King

Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas

Jockey: John Velazquez

Owner: Robert C. Baker and William L. Mack

2-Laughing Fox

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Ricardo Santana

Owner: Alex and JoAnn Lieblong

3-Parsimony

Trainer: Doug O’Neill

Jockey: Mario Gutierrez

Owner: Reddam Racing

4-Jersey Agenda

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Owner: Charles Fipke

5-Game Winner

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Owner: Gary and Mary West

6-Omaha Beach

Trainer: Richard Manuela

Jockey: Mike Smith

Owner: Fox Hill Farms

7-Our Braintrust

Trainer: Mark Casse

Jockey: David Cohen

Owner: G. Barber

8-Gunmetal Gray





Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer

Jockey: Flavien Prat

Owner: Hollendorfer, Pearl Racing and West Point Thoroughbreds

9-Kaziranga

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Richard Eramia

Owner: Calumet Farm

10-Captain Von Trapp

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Ramon Vazquez

Owner: Phoenix Thoroughbred









