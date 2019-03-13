Sidelines with John Clay

Oaklawn’s Rebel Stakes officially split into two divisions

By John Clay

March 13, 2019 05:31 PM

It’s official, Saturday’s Grade 2 Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn Park will be split into two divisions.

The cancellation of last Saturday’s San Felipe Stakes at Santa Anita cause several Kentucky Derby prospects to ship from California to Arkansas. That brought 19 entries for Saturday’s Derby prep, which will be split into two divisions.

The top two prospects on most Derby lists, Game Winner and Improbable, are in different divisions. Both are trained by Bob Baffert. And Oaklawn decided to split horses who have common connections.

Division I will run as the 9th race on Saturday. Division 2 will run as the 10th race. Instead of a $1 million purse, each race will have a purse of $750,000. Also, the races will award 75 percent of the original points on the Kentucky Derby Leaderboards. The winner gets 37.5 points, followed by 15, 7.5 and 3.75.

Here are the two fields:

Division I

1-Extra Hope

  • Trainer: Richard Mandella
  • Jockey: Mike Smith
  • Owner: Jay Em Ess Stable

2-Long Range Toddy

  • Trainer: Steve Asmussen
  • Jockey: Jon Court
  • Owner: Willis Horton Racing

3-Corruze

  • Trainer: Chris Hartman
  • Jockey: Stewart Elliott
  • Owner: C. Wilkins

4-Easy Shot

  • Trainer: Keith Desormeaux
  • Jockey: Richard Eramia
  • Owner: Calumet Farm

5-Proud Nation

  • Trainer: Joe Sharp
  • Jockey: David Cabrera
  • Owner: Gary and Mary West

6-Ninth Street

  • Trainer: Steve Asmussen
  • Jockey: Ricardo Santana
  • Owner: H.V. Farms

7-Classy John

  • Trainer: Dallas Stewart
  • Jockey: David Cohen
  • Owner: Valene Farms

8-Galilean

  • Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer
  • Jockey: Flavien Prat
  • Owner: West Point Thoroughbreds, Denise Barker and William Sandbrook

9-Improbable

  • Trainer: Bob Baffert
  • Jockey: Drayden Van Dyke
  • Owner: WinStar Farm, China Horse Club and Starlight Racing

Division 2

1-Market King

  • Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas
  • Jockey: John Velazquez
  • Owner: Robert C. Baker and William L. Mack

2-Laughing Fox

  • Trainer: Steve Asmussen
  • Jockey: Ricardo Santana
  • Owner: Alex and JoAnn Lieblong

3-Parsimony

  • Trainer: Doug O’Neill
  • Jockey: Mario Gutierrez
  • Owner: Reddam Racing

4-Jersey Agenda

  • Trainer: Steve Asmussen
  • Jockey: Jose Ortiz
  • Owner: Charles Fipke

5-Game Winner

  • Trainer: Bob Baffert
  • Jockey: Joel Rosario
  • Owner: Gary and Mary West

6-Omaha Beach

  • Trainer: Richard Manuela
  • Jockey: Mike Smith
  • Owner: Fox Hill Farms

7-Our Braintrust

  • Trainer: Mark Casse
  • Jockey: David Cohen
  • Owner: G. Barber

8-Gunmetal Gray

  • Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer
  • Jockey: Flavien Prat
  • Owner: Hollendorfer, Pearl Racing and West Point Thoroughbreds

9-Kaziranga

  • Trainer: Steve Asmussen
  • Jockey: Richard Eramia
  • Owner: Calumet Farm

10-Captain Von Trapp

  • Trainer: Steve Asmussen
  • Jockey: Ramon Vazquez
  • Owner: Phoenix Thoroughbred





