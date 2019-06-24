Kentucky’s top football commitment not swayed by Alabama

Mark Stoops: ‘We had so much fun it ought to be illegal’ Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops talks to the media after his team's 27-24 win over Penn State in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. The win gave UK 10 victories in a season for the first time since 1977. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops talks to the media after his team's 27-24 win over Penn State in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. The win gave UK 10 victories in a season for the first time since 1977.

After a big recruiting weekend, Kentucky football got more good news Monday. Actually, it was confirmation in the form of a tweet.

Four-star commit Justin Rogers tweeted that he remains firmly in the Cats’ camp for 2020.

The 6-foot-2, 311-pound offensive lineman from Oak Park, Mich., committed to Mark Stoops and staff on May 20. Yet Rogers, ranked as the nation’s 33rd best prospect by 247Sports, he took a visit to Alabama two weekends ago.

The trip to Tuscaloosa wasn’t enough to shake Rogers loose from his UK commitment, however.

And that news came on the heels of the Cats reeling in four commitments over the weekend.

Jordan Watkins: The three-star wide receiver is ranked as the No. 9 overall prospect in the state of Kentucky. The 6-foot, 180-pounder played in five games for Butler High School last season after transferring from DeSales. He caught five passes for 74 yards last season.

Izayah Cummings: The three-star receiver out of Louisville Male committed to Kentucky over Louisville on Sunday via a Twitter video. The 6-3, 212-pound prospect is ranked as the No. 7 prospect for 2020 in the state of Kentucky by 247Sports.

Earnest Sanders: Like Rogers, Sanders is a Michigan product, hailing from Mount Morris, Mich. A 6-foot, 190-pounder, Sanders is rated as a three-star prospect and the 16th best prospect out of Michigan for 2020 by 247Sports.

Joshua Jones: A 6-4, 304-pound offensive tackle, Jones is a three-star prospect out of Phenix City, Ala. The 247Sports recruiting rankings place Jones as the 33rd-best prospect in Alabama for 2020.

UK did lose one last week when Lamar Goods, a four-star defensive lineman and native of Canada, indicated on Twitter that he was re-opening his recruitment. Goods committed to Florida on Friday.

Here is a list of Kentucky football commitments for 2020 to date:

Justin Rogers, OG, 6-2, 311, Oak Park, MI

John Young, OT, 6-6, 277, Louisville, KY

Jutahn McClain, ATH, 5-10, 180, Fairfield, OH

Beau Allen, QB, 6-2, 203, Lexington, KY

Earnest Sanders, WR, 6-0, 190, Mount Morris, MI

Torrance Davis, RB, 6-2, 220, Cleveland, OH

Izayah Cummings, WR, 6-3, 212, Louisville, KY

Andru Phillips, CB, 5-11, 180, Mauldin, SC

Jordan Watkins, WR, 6-0, 180, Louisville, KY

Joshua Jones, OT, 6-4, 304, Phenix City, AL

D’Eryk Jackson, LB, 6-2, 235, Dublin, GA





Kentucky is currently ranked 28th in the 247Sports composite Class of 2020 rankings.

Here are the SEC rankings:

1. Alabama

2.. LSU

3. Georgia

4. Florida

5. South Carolina

6. Texas A&M

7. Mississippi State

8. Ole Miss

9. Auburn

10. Kentucky

11. Tennessee

12. Missouri

13. Arkansas

14. Vanderbilt

