Florida band director attacked; Tennessee cornerback arrested

Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson's working on his leadership skills After practice on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, Kentucky football quarterback Terry Wilson talks about being a more vocal leader. The junior is entering his second year as the UK starter. The Wildcats open the season Aug. 31.

Monday links:

All that matters to Florida is the win. Pat Dooley of the Gainesville Sun writes, “The Gator defense was all over Williams for 10 sacks, but kept getting him off the hook in the last four minutes with pass interference penalties. Florida had 100 yards in penalties and wasn’t even close to being the most penalized team on the field Saturday night.”

Florida-Miami was as bad as it gets. Pat Forde of Yahoo Sports writes, “Despite advancements over time, the contest that kicked off this 150th anniversary season Saturday night likely wasn’t a whole lot better than the original of 1869. Florida beat Miami 24-20 here in a that game damn near set the sport back to the Reconstruction. This was a profoundly absurd muckfest that built to a dizzying crescendo of errors in the final minutes, becoming a battle of who would malfunction last.”

Florida band director attacked after Miami game. Lisa Maria Garza of the Orlando Sentinel reports, “The University of Florida Gators marching band director was injured Saturday evening by a University of Miami Hurricanes fan after the season-opener in Orlando, according to a university spokesman. After a soldout crowd at Camping World Stadium watched the Gators edge out the Hurricanes with a 24-20 victory, band members walked back to their bus when a female Miami fan tried to cut through the group, said UF spokesman Steve Orlando.”

Tennessee star cornerback arrested. Mike Wilson of the Knoxville News-Sentinel reports, “Tennessee cornerback Bryce Thompson was arrested on a charge of misdemeanor domestic assault Saturday and jailed overnight. Thompson and a woman got into an argument around 8 p.m. Saturday in Stokely Hall dormitory on the University of Tennessee-Knoxville campus, according to court records.”

Tennessee wide receiver transfers. Gene Henley of the Chattanooga Times Free Press reports, “According to his Twitter account, redshirt sophomore receiver Maleik Gray has transferred to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.”

Barry Odom handling Missouri’s potential bowl ban. Vahe Gregorian of the Kansas City Star writes, “In his palatial office overlooking Memorial Stadium from the Taj Mahal formerly known as the south end zone project, Missouri coach Barry Odom considered the difference between the school’s football facilities now and what might be termed a medieval version he arrived to as a player at MU nearly 25 years ago.”

Nick Starkel running Arkansas’ first team. Bob Holt of the Arkansas Democrat Gazette reports, “Junior transfer Nick Starkel ran onto the field with the first offense Saturday, along with receivers De’Vion Warren, Mike Woods and Treylon Burks; running back Rakeem Boyd; tight end Grayson Gunter; and an offensive line of Myron Cunningham, Austin Capps, Ty Clary, Ricky Stromberg and Dalton Wagner. Senior Ben Hicks, also a transfer, opened the mock game with the second unit on offense.”

Nutrition staff has transformed Georgia linemen. Brandon Sudge of the Macon Telegraph reports, “Solomon Kindley received a per diem before basketball games at Raines High School. McDonald’s, Taco Bell and Krystal sat within a mile’s reach and with $10 in his pocket, Kindley had no second thoughts on the meal’s potential destruction on his body.”

Father, now son quarterback at Auburn. Guerry Clegg of the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer writes, “The freshman quarterback was conducting his first press conference in Sewell Hall, Auburn’s old athletic dorm (back when there was such a thing). He was smart, confident, and much more athletic looking than we had expected of a scarcely publicized recruit from Etowah High School. There was no quarterback competition then. Stan White was entrenched as the third-year starter. But we all left that media day thoroughly impressed with Patrick Nix.”

LSU fixes contest mistake. Brooks Kubena of The Advocate reports, “An LSU official said Sunday that the school “made a mistake” in the wording of a promotion for a fan contest for the football season opener that once read that “females” who won the contest would not have sideline passes. The promotion, which was shared on LSU football’s official Twitter account, has since removed the wording.”

Mack Brown is a head coach again at age 67. Jonathan M. Alexander of the Charlotte Observer writes, “The shelves in Mack Brown’s office are lined with photos, reminders of his more than 40 years of coaching college football. There are pictures of him sharing hugs and conversations with other coaches and players. There’s one of Brown, his wife Sally and former president Barack Obama. And another with former president George W. Bush.”

Urban Meyer’s new life outside of football. Heather Dinich of ESPN writes, “Urban Meyer is here, in this office half the size of his old one, in large part because of where he was in 2018. The season began with Meyer’s highly publicized three-game suspension. And his career was questioned again when he dropped to one knee on the sideline, his left hand bracing his head, his play sheet falling to the ground during Ohio State’s game against Indiana.”

SEC FOOTBALL OPENING GAMES

Saturday, August 24

7:00 - Florida 24, Miami 20

Thursday, August 29

8:30 - Texas State at Texas A&M (SEC)

Saturday, August 31

12:00 - Toledo at Kentucky (SEC)

12:00 - Ole Miss at Memphis (ABC)

12:00 - Mississippi State vs. Louisiana (ESPNU)

3:30 - South Carolina vs. North Carolina (ESPN)

3:30 - Georgia State at Tennessee (ESPNU)

3:30 - Duke vs. Alabama (ABC)

4:00 - Portland State at Arkansas (SEC)

7:30 - Oregon vs. Auburn (ABC)

7:30 - Georgia Southern at LSU (ESPNU)

7:30 - Missouri at Wyoming (CBS Sports)

7:30 - Georgia at Vanderbilt (SEC)