UK’s Eddie Gran wants quarterback Terry Wilson to ‘let it rip’ Kentucky football offensive coordinator Eddie Gran talks about the play of quarterback Terry Wilson and UK’s receivers in the Wildcats’ 38-24 win over Toledo in the 2019 opener at Kroger Field. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky football offensive coordinator Eddie Gran talks about the play of quarterback Terry Wilson and UK’s receivers in the Wildcats’ 38-24 win over Toledo in the 2019 opener at Kroger Field.

Kentucky kicked off the 2019 college football season with a 38-24 victory over Toledo on Saturday at Kroger Field.

On Sunday, I talked with my fellow Herald-Leader sports columnist Mark Story about the win, the SEC’s rough Saturday and UK’s opponent this Saturday, Eastern Michigan.

