Podcast: A deep dive on Sawyer Smith

UK quarterbacks coach on Sawyer Smith: “He’s a veteran” After practice on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, Kentucky quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw talked about Sawyer Smith, the grad transfer from Troy who will be making his first UK start when the Wildcats play Florida on Saturday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After practice on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, Kentucky quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw talked about Sawyer Smith, the grad transfer from Troy who will be making his first UK start when the Wildcats play Florida on Saturday.

Kentucky football will be starting a new quarterback when No. 9-ranked Florida visits Kroger Field on Saturday night. Sawyer Smith, a grad transfer from Troy, takes over for the injured Terry Wilson, who is out for the season with a torn patellar tendon in his left knee.

To get a better read on Smith, I talked with Ken Rogers, who covers Troy football for the Dothan Eagle. Ken talked about Smith’s personality and the job he did for the Trojans taking over in mid-season when quarterback Kaleb Barker was injured. Also on the podcast is audio from UK offensive coordinator Eddie Gran talking about Smith and the Florida game.

