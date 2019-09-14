Sidelines with John Clay

Live updates from Kentucky-Florida football at Kroger Field

UK says it feels comfortable with Sawyer Smith

On Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, Kentucky offensive coordinator Eddie Gran talks about Sawyer Smith, who will take over at quarterback for the injured Terry Wilson. In 2016, Stephen Johnson took over for an injured Drew Barker.


After snapping a 31-game losing streak against Florida with a win in Gainesville last season, Kentucky welcomes the Gators to a sold-out Kroger Field on Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN.

UK, who has not won two straight over Florida in football since 1976-77, will start Sawyer Smith at quarterback. The grad transfer from Troy is replacing the injured Terry Wilson. Led by qaurterback Feleipe Franks, Florida hasn’t lost in Lexington since 1986. It’s the SEC opener for both schools.

Check here for live updates on our dedicated Twitter feed:

