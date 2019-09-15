Sidelines with John Clay
Podcast: Not a pleasant task, but reviewing Kentucky’s agonizing loss to Florida
Impressions from Kentucky football’s tough loss to Florida
It’s a tough job, but somebody had to do it.
My fellow Herald-Leader sports columnist Mark Story joined me Sunday to dissect Kentucky’s painful 29-21 loss to the ninth-ranked Florida Gators on Saturday night at Kroger Field. Mark Stoops’ club let a 21-10 fourth quarter slip away and dropped to 2-1 on the season, including 0-1 in the SEC.
We discussed play-calling, the targeting calls, the play of quarterback Sawyer Smith, a possible running back controversy and if there might be hangover from the defeat heading into back-to-back road games at Mississippi State and South Carolina.
You can find Herald-Leader podcasts on Soundcloud and Apple podcasts.
Comments