Podcast: Not a pleasant task, but reviewing Kentucky’s agonizing loss to Florida

Impressions from Kentucky football’s tough loss to Florida

Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay and UK football beat writer Josh Moore discuss the Kentucky Wildcats' 29-21 loss to the Florida Gators on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington.
It’s a tough job, but somebody had to do it.

My fellow Herald-Leader sports columnist Mark Story joined me Sunday to dissect Kentucky’s painful 29-21 loss to the ninth-ranked Florida Gators on Saturday night at Kroger Field. Mark Stoops’ club let a 21-10 fourth quarter slip away and dropped to 2-1 on the season, including 0-1 in the SEC.

We discussed play-calling, the targeting calls, the play of quarterback Sawyer Smith, a possible running back controversy and if there might be hangover from the defeat heading into back-to-back road games at Mississippi State and South Carolina.

You can find Herald-Leader podcasts on Soundcloud and Apple podcasts.

Kentucky football quarterback Sawyer Smith talks to the media after the Wildcats’ 29-21 loss to Florida on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Smith threw for 267 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions.

