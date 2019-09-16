Kentucky football has a short-yardage problem

Impressions from Kentucky football’s tough loss to Florida Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay and UK football beat writer Josh Moore discuss the Kentucky Wildcats’ 29-21 loss to the Florida Gators on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay and UK football beat writer Josh Moore discuss the Kentucky Wildcats’ 29-21 loss to the Florida Gators on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington.

Benny Snell isn’t here anymore.

For Kentucky football, that has become painfully obvious.

As I mentioned in my most recent column, the Cats have struggled in short-yard situations through the first three games of the 2019 season. In last Saturday’s 29-21 loss to the Florida Gators, Mark Stoops’ team was just one-for-four in either 3rd-and-1 or 4th-and-1 situations.

Pivotal was the final playoff the third quarter and opening play of the fourth quarter. On the final play of the third quarter, facing a third-and-one at the Florida 38, AJ Rose was stopped for no gain. On the first play of the fourth quarter, this time out of the wildcat formation, Rose was again stopped for no gain, turning the ball over the Gators.

A conversion there and Kentucky was in prime position to extend its 21-10 lead to 28-10 or at least 24-10. Instead, Florida took over at the 38 and scored six plays later to chop UK’s lead to 21-16. The rest is unpleasant history.

Again, as pointed out early, offensive coordinator Eddie Gran preached all week that his team had to stay out of third-and-long situations. And one thing that killed his offense Saturday was the inability to make first downs in short-yardage situations.

On the way to a 10-3 record in 2018, Kentucky converted 17 of 22 3rd-and-1 situations for a 77.3 percent success rate. So far in 2019, the Cats have converted just four of eight 3rd-and-1 situations for a 50 percent success rate.

The difference? Benny Snell. Last year, UK ran its junior running back 16 times on 3rd-and-1 and the school’s all-time leading rusher converted 14 of those for a success rate of 87.5 percent.

This year, Rose has been Gran’s back of choice on 3rd-and-1. He’s run the football five times with three conversions for a success rate of 60 percent. Quarterback Sawyer Smith is one-of-two for 50 percent. (One was his fumbled snap out of the shotgun.) Kavosiey Smoke is 0-for-1 on 3rd-and-1.

In 2018, Kentucky converted four of seven 4th-and-1 situations for 57.1 percent. This year, the Cats are two-for-three on 4th-and-1 for 66.7 percent.

One other interesting note: Last season Kentucky threw tree passes on 3rd-and-1 and failed to complete any of the three. One was an interception. So when running the football on 3rd-and-1, the Cats were 17-of-19 for an 89.5 percent success rate.

To review:

3rd-and-1

2018: UK was 17-of-22 for 77.3 percent

2019: UK is 4-of-8 for 50.0 percent

4th-and-1

2018: UK was 4-of-7 for 57.1 percent

2019: UK is 2-of-3 for 66.7 percent

Here’s the podcast I recorded Sunday reviewing Cats-Gators with Mark Story.