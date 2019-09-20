Podcast: Kentucky football looking to bounce back at Mississippi State

UK football coach Mark Stoops addresses Kash Daniel’s status Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops talks Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, about allegations UK linebacker Kash Daniel tried to injure Florida quarterback Kyle Trask. Video appears to show Daniel twisting Trask’s ankle. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops talks Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, about allegations UK linebacker Kash Daniel tried to injure Florida quarterback Kyle Trask. Video appears to show Daniel twisting Trask’s ankle.

The Kentucky Wildcats visit Starkville on Saturday to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs in a key SEC college football game at Davis Wade Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. EDT at Davis Wade Stadium.

To get a scouting report on Mississippi State, I talked with our old friend Neil Price, former voice of UK women’s basketball and baseball who is now the voice of the Bulldogs. I also had my regular visit with Herald-Leader UK football beat writer Josh Moore to check on how the Cats hope to bounce back from last week’s 29-21 loss to Florida.

You can find Herald-Leader podcasts on Soundcloud and Apple podcasts.

