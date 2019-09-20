Podcast: Kentucky football looking to bounce back at Mississippi State

UK football coach Mark Stoops addresses Kash Daniel’s status
Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops talks Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, about allegations UK linebacker Kash Daniel tried to injure Florida quarterback Kyle Trask. Video appears to show Daniel twisting Trask’s ankle.
The Kentucky Wildcats visit Starkville on Saturday to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs in a key SEC college football game at Davis Wade Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. EDT at Davis Wade Stadium.
To get a scouting report on Mississippi State, I talked with our old friend Neil Price, former voice of UK women’s basketball and baseball who is now the voice of the Bulldogs. I also had my regular visit with Herald-Leader UK football beat writer Josh Moore to check on how the Cats hope to bounce back from last week’s 29-21 loss to Florida.
John Clay is a sports columnist for the Lexington Herald-Leader. A native of Central Kentucky, he covered UK football from 1987 until being named sports columnist in 2000. He has covered 20 Final Fours and 37 consecutive Kentucky Derbys.
The Kentucky Wildcats college football team has struggled on short-yardage situations through their first three games. UK failed to convert in key spots against Florida. Losing Benny Snell to the NFL has hurt.
