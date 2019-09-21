Live updates from Kentucky-Mississippi State football in Starkville

How is Kentucky preparing for Mississippi State’s cowbells? On Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops talks about preparing for the crowd noise at Mississippi State. The Wildcats play the Bulldogs on Saturday. MSU fans ring cowbells during home games. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK On Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops talks about preparing for the crowd noise at Mississippi State. The Wildcats play the Bulldogs on Saturday. MSU fans ring cowbells during home games.

Live from Davis Wade Stadium on the Mississippi State campus, Kentucky’s Wildcats take on the host Bulldogs in a key SEC college football matchup. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

Both teams are hoping to bounce back after home losses last week. Kentucky dropped a 29-21 decision to Florida. Mississippi State lost 31-24 to Kansas State.

Follow our dedicated twitter feed for live updates and commentary.

