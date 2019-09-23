Podcast: Reviewing Kentucky football’s second loss; looking ahead to South Carolina

UK Coach Mark Stoops says he didn’t have the Cats ready to play
Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops talks to the media after his Wildcats lost 28-13 to the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
By
Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops talks to the media after his Wildcats lost 28-13 to the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
By
Dominated in the first half, Kentucky football lost 28-13 at Mississippi State on Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville. The defeat dropped Mark Stoops’ team to 2-2 overall and 0-2 in the SEC.
I spoke with fellow Herald-Leader sports columnist
Mark Story about the loss and the Wildcats’ prospects this Saturday when UK travels to Columbia to play South Carolina.
John Clay is a sports columnist for the Lexington Herald-Leader. A native of Central Kentucky, he covered UK football from 1987 until being named sports columnist in 2000. He has covered 20 Final Fours and 37 consecutive Kentucky Derbys.
