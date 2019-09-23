Podcast: Reviewing Kentucky football’s second loss; looking ahead to South Carolina

UK Coach Mark Stoops says he didn’t have the Cats ready to play Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops talks to the media after his Wildcats lost 28-13 to the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops talks to the media after his Wildcats lost 28-13 to the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.

Dominated in the first half, Kentucky football lost 28-13 at Mississippi State on Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville. The defeat dropped Mark Stoops’ team to 2-2 overall and 0-2 in the SEC.

I spoke with fellow Herald-Leader sports columnist Mark Story about the loss and the Wildcats’ prospects this Saturday when UK travels to Columbia to play South Carolina.

You can find Herald-Leader podcasts on Soundcloud and Apple podcasts.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW