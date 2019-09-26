Is South Carolina really the nation’s best 1-3 football team?

Mark Stoops calls South Carolina the best 1-3 team in the country Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops talks to the media on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, about Saturday’s game against the South Carolina Gamecocks. UK is 2-2 on the season, including 0-2 in the SEC. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops talks to the media on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, about Saturday’s game against the South Carolina Gamecocks. UK is 2-2 on the season, including 0-2 in the SEC.

On Monday, UK coach Mark Stoops said that Saturday’s opponent, South Carolina, is the best 1-3 team in the country.

“I’m sure they are a lot like us in that they went on the road last week, and didn’t play their best,” Stoops said of the Gamecocks’ 34-14 loss at Missouri. “ I’m sure they are anxious to get back home and play a good game and get back to doing all the good things they did. I guarantee you, they’re the best 1-3 team in the country, there’s no doubt about that. They’re a talented group. They’ve got very good players.”

So is South Carolina the best 1-3 team in the country?

Here’s a look at how 1-3 teams rank in Jeff Sagarin’s computer rankings:

35 - South Carolina

39 - Stanford

66 - Houston

68 - UCLA

77 - Ohio

82 - Tennessee

112 - Miami (O)

119 - Colorado State

122 - Florida International

127 - Ball State

142 - Texas State

168 - UTSA

173 - Bowling Green

177- South Alabama

Here are Sagarin’s rankings of teams that are currently 1-2:

55 - Northwestern

56 - Fresno State

71 - Purdue

83 - Georgia Tech

86 - Oregon State

93 - South Florida

102 - Northern Illinois

104 - Georgia Southern

117 - Middle Tennessee

120 - Rutgers

125 - Western Kentucky

126 - ULM

128 - UNLV

140 - Old Dominion

170 - Connecticut

180 - UTEP

Here are Sagarin’s rankings of teams that are currently winless:

84 - Vanderbilt

139 - Rice

156 - New Mexico State

172 - Akron

203 - Massachusetts

It should be noted that Sagarin has Stoops’ 2-2 Wildcats ranked 43rd, eight spots behind the Gamecocks.

Bill Connelly’s SP+ rankings put South Carolina at No. 45 and Kentucky at No. 52. Bill’s numbers have the Gamecocks winning by four points on Saturday night.

WEEK 5 SP+ PICKS



* Wisconsin 40, Northwestern 4

* Washington 36, USC 24

* Irish 33, Hoos 19

* UCF 45, UConn 2

* Ohio State 39, Nebraska 20

* Utah 34, Wazzu 32

* Your Team's Rival 35, Your Team 28 #disrespect #faultyanalytics pic.twitter.com/gcIUbQt8lQ — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) September 25, 2019