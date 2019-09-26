Sidelines with John Clay
Is South Carolina really the nation’s best 1-3 football team?
On Monday, UK coach Mark Stoops said that Saturday’s opponent, South Carolina, is the best 1-3 team in the country.
“I’m sure they are a lot like us in that they went on the road last week, and didn’t play their best,” Stoops said of the Gamecocks’ 34-14 loss at Missouri. “ I’m sure they are anxious to get back home and play a good game and get back to doing all the good things they did. I guarantee you, they’re the best 1-3 team in the country, there’s no doubt about that. They’re a talented group. They’ve got very good players.”
So is South Carolina the best 1-3 team in the country?
Here’s a look at how 1-3 teams rank in Jeff Sagarin’s computer rankings:
- 35 - South Carolina
- 39 - Stanford
- 66 - Houston
- 68 - UCLA
- 77 - Ohio
- 82 - Tennessee
- 112 - Miami (O)
- 119 - Colorado State
- 122 - Florida International
- 127 - Ball State
- 142 - Texas State
- 168 - UTSA
- 173 - Bowling Green
- 177- South Alabama
Here are Sagarin’s rankings of teams that are currently 1-2:
- 55 - Northwestern
- 56 - Fresno State
- 71 - Purdue
- 83 - Georgia Tech
- 86 - Oregon State
- 93 - South Florida
- 102 - Northern Illinois
- 104 - Georgia Southern
- 117 - Middle Tennessee
- 120 - Rutgers
- 125 - Western Kentucky
- 126 - ULM
- 128 - UNLV
- 140 - Old Dominion
- 170 - Connecticut
- 180 - UTEP
Here are Sagarin’s rankings of teams that are currently winless:
- 84 - Vanderbilt
- 139 - Rice
- 156 - New Mexico State
- 172 - Akron
- 203 - Massachusetts
It should be noted that Sagarin has Stoops’ 2-2 Wildcats ranked 43rd, eight spots behind the Gamecocks.
Bill Connelly’s SP+ rankings put South Carolina at No. 45 and Kentucky at No. 52. Bill’s numbers have the Gamecocks winning by four points on Saturday night.
