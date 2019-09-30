Podcast: Where does Kentucky football go from here?

Lynn Bowden says Kentucky must fight back Kentucky football wide receiver Lynn Bowden talks to the media after the Wildcats' 24-7 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 in Columbia. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky football wide receiver Lynn Bowden talks to the media after the Wildcats' 24-7 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 in Columbia.

The Kentucky football team has two weeks to lick its wounds after Saturday’s discouraging 24-7 loss at South Carolina. Mark Stoops’ club is 2-3 overall and 0-3 in the SEC. It doesn’t play again until Arkansas comes to Kroger Field on Oct. 12.

I talked with my fellow Herald-Leader sports columnist Mark Story after the team’s showing at South Carolina and what the Wildcats need to during the bye week to get back on track.

You can find Herald-Leader podcasts on Soundcloud and Apple podcasts.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW