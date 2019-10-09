Who knew Ellen is a big fan of Randall Cobb?

Charlotte Jones-Anderson visits with Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi before the game between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Oct. 6, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. TNS

You might have seen popular comedian and TV host Ellen DeGeneres sitting next to former president George W. Bush at the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys-Green Bay Packers game last Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

You may have seen DeGeneres defending their friendship.

What you might not have seen was DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi, both Packers fans, hugging their favorite player before the game.

Two Massive Packers fans that still love Randall Cobb pic.twitter.com/h6NUUwhElJ — IKE Packers (@IKE_Packers) October 8, 2019

That’s right, both were hugging on former UK star Randall Cobb, the former Packer who is in his first season with the Cowboys.

Cobb had three catches for 53 yards in Dallas’ 34-24 loss to Green Bay. On the season, he has 17 receptions for 210 yards and a touchdown for the Cowboys, who are 3-2 heading into this Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

Ellen wasn’t the only one happy to see Cobb. Former teammate Jordy Nelson, now retired, wore Cobb’s UK jersey to the game.

Former Packers WR Jordy Nelson wearing Randall Cobb’s Kentucky jersey on the sidelines before Cowboys vs. Packers pic.twitter.com/XELwF7kx0a — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 6, 2019