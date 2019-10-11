Podcast: Kentucky-Arkansas college football preview

SHARE COPY LINK

A pair of teams looking for their first SEC win face each other on Saturday night when Kentucky plays Arkansas at Kroger Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

For our preview podcast, I talked with veteran sportswriter Bob Holt of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and Josh Moore, UK football beat writer for the Herald-Leader. We talked Razorbacks coach Chad Morris, why his predecessor Bret Bielema failed in Fayetteville and the UK quarterback situation. Josh thinks Lynn Bowden will be behind center on Saturday. I’m not so sure.

You can find Herald-Leader podcasts on Soundcloud and Apple podcasts.

