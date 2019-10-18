Podcast: Kentucky-Georgia college football preview

Kentucky travels to Georgia, where the Wildcats have won just once in their last 19 visits. That victory came in 2009, when Rich Brooks’ team upset Mark Richt and the Bulldogs 34-27 at Sanford Stadium. That UK team, Brooks’ last, ended up 7-6.

This year’s Cats are 3-3 overall and 1-3 in the SEC heading into Saturday’s 6 p.m. start on ESPN. Georgia is 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the conference. UK is coming off a 24-20 win over visiting Arkansas. Georgia is coming off a surprising 20-17 double-overtime loss to South Carolina.

For our preview podcast, I talked with Mike Griffith of AJC Dawg Nation about Georgia. And I spoke with Josh Moore of the Herald-Leader about Kentucky.

You can find our podcasts on Soundcloud and Apple podcasts.

