Podcast: Reviewing Kentucky football’s loss at Georgia

Saturday’s 21-0 loss at Georgia dropped Kentucky’s football Wildcats to 3-4 with five games remaining in the regular season.

I talked with my fellow Herald-Leader sports columnist Mark Story about the Cats’ offensive struggles in the miserable, rainy conditions in Athens, the improvement made by the defense and how the rest of the season might play out.

