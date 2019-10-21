Kentucky near top of the kenpom college basketball preseason rankings

The Associated Press preseason college basketball poll is expected to be released Monday, but far more important rankings are already out.

We’re talking the kenpom rankings.

College basketball analytics maven Ken Pomeroy’s preseason rankings were posted on his website over the weekend. Michigan State is No. 1. And a local team coached by John Calipari is right behind the Spartans. That’s right, Kentucky is No. 2. And Louisville is No. 3.

Here’s the kenpom Top 10:

Michigan State Kentucky Louisville Duke Virginia North Carolina Purdue Villanova Gonzaga Kansas

Here’s how kenpom ranks the SEC:

2-Kentucky

12-Florida

19-Tennessee

22-Auburn

38-LSU

39-Missouri

44-Arkansas

53-Mississippi State

55-Georgia

58-Texas A&M

60-Ole Miss

69-South Carolina

70-Alabama

148-Vanderbilt