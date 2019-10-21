Sidelines with John Clay
Kentucky near top of the kenpom college basketball preseason rankings
The Associated Press preseason college basketball poll is expected to be released Monday, but far more important rankings are already out.
We’re talking the kenpom rankings.
College basketball analytics maven Ken Pomeroy’s preseason rankings were posted on his website over the weekend. Michigan State is No. 1. And a local team coached by John Calipari is right behind the Spartans. That’s right, Kentucky is No. 2. And Louisville is No. 3.
Here’s the kenpom Top 10:
- Michigan State
- Kentucky
- Louisville
- Duke
- Virginia
- North Carolina
- Purdue
- Villanova
- Gonzaga
- Kansas
Here’s how kenpom ranks the SEC:
- 2-Kentucky
- 12-Florida
- 19-Tennessee
- 22-Auburn
- 38-LSU
- 39-Missouri
- 44-Arkansas
- 53-Mississippi State
- 55-Georgia
- 58-Texas A&M
- 60-Ole Miss
- 69-South Carolina
- 70-Alabama
- 148-Vanderbilt
