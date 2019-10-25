Sidelines with John Clay
Podcast: Beat writers preview Kentucky vs. Missouri football matchup
Kentucky will try to extend its win streak over Missouri to five games when the Wildcats play host to the Tigers on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Kroger Field. The SEC Network has the telecast.
To preview the matchup, I talked with Souichi Terada of the Kansas City Star and my colleague Josh Moore of the Herald-Leader. Special thanks to Souichi, who was kind enough to record his segment twice after your’s truly accidentally deleted the first file.
You can find Herald-Leader podcasts on Soundcloud and Apple podcasts.
