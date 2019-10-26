College football on TV for Saturday (Oct. 26)

Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic are one the call Saturday night for the SEC Network’s telecast of Kentucky and Missouri at Kroger Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

As for matchups between ranked teams, No. 3 Ohio State plays host to No. 13 Wisconsin at noon on Fox. Wisconsin is coming off a cringe-worthy 24-23 loss at Illinois last Saturday. Ohio State has been rolling right along, now 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the Big 10 behind quarterback Justin Fields.

At 3:30 p.m. on CBS, No. 9 Auburn is at No. 2 LSU. If you go by comparative scores, Auburn lost to Florida, while LSU beat the Gators 42-28. Auburn is 6-1 overall, 3-1 in the SEC. LSU is 7-0 overall and 3-0 in the league.

At 7:30 p.m. on ABC, No. 8 Notre Dame is at No. 19 Michigan. After losses to Wisconsin and Penn State, this is Michigan’s chance to show it can beat a ranked team. Notre Dame is 5-1 overall. The Irish’s lone loss came at Georgia.

Here’s the full list of college football games on TV on Saturday:

Saturday, Oct. 26

12:00 - Appalachian State at South Alabama (ESPNU)

12:00 - Illinois at Purdue (Big 10)

12:00 - Iowa at Northwestern (ESPn2)

12:00 - Liberty at Rutgers (Big 10)

12:00 - Miami at Pittsburgh (ESPN)

12:00 - Mississippi State at Texas A&M (SEC)

12:00 - Oklahoma at Kansas State (ABC)

12:00 - Wisconsin at Ohio State (Fox)

3:30 - Auburn at LSU (CBS)

3:30 - Florida International at Middle Tennessee (NFL)

3:30 - Indiana at Nebraska (Big 10)

3:30 - Maryland at Minnesota (ESPN)

3:30 - Oklahoma State at Iowa State (Fox Sports 1)

3:30 - Penn State at Michigan State (ABC)

3:30 - Syracuse at Florida State (ESPN2)

3:30 - Texas at TCU (Fox)

3:30 - Tulane at Navy (CBS Sports)

3:30 - Virginia at Louisville (ACC)

3:45 - South Florida at East Carolina (ESPNU)

4:00 - Duke at North Carolina (Fox Sports South)

4:00 - South Carolina at Tennessee (SEC)

7:00 - Arkansas at Alabama (ESPN)

7:00 - Memphis at Tulsa (CBS Sports)

7:00 - Texas Tech at Kansas (Fox Sports 1)

7:00 - UCF at Temple (ESPN2)

7:30 - Boston College at Clemson (ACC)

7:30 - Colorado State at Fresno State (ESPNU)

7:30 - Missouri at Kentucky (SEC)

7:30 - Notre Dame at Michigan (ABC)

10:00 - California at Utah (Fox Sports 1)

10:15 - Utah State at Air Force (ESPN2)

10:30 - San Diego State at UNLV (CBS Sports)

10:30 - Washington State at Oregon (ESPN)