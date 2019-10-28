Sidelines with John Clay

Podcast: Reviewing Kentucky football’s impressive win over Missouri

Kentucky football dominated Missouri 29-7 last Saturday at Kroger Field. Then on Sunday, the UK men’s basketball team opened its exhibition season with an 80-53 win over Georgetown College at Rupp Arena.

I talked with fellow Herald-Leader columnist Mark Story about the football team’s victory over Mizzou, the exploits of quarterback Lynn Bowden, the improvement of the defense and the remaining four games remaining on the regular season schedule. We also touch on the men’s basketball team win over the Tigers.

