Sidelines with John Clay
College football on TV for Saturday (Nov. 2)
The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party is college football’s marquee matchup for this Saturday.
In game sure to decide the winner of the SEC East and a spot in the conference title game, No. 6 Florida takes on No. 8 Georgia in Jacksonville. Kickoff is 3:30 p.m. on CBS with Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson on the call.
Florida is 7-1 overall, including 4-1 in the SEC. Its only loss came at now No. 1 LSU 42-28. The Gators beat Kentucky 29-21 in Lexington. Georgia is 6-1 overall, including 3-1 in the SEC. Its only loss came at home to South Carolina 20-17 in double overtime. The Bulldogs blanked UK 21-0 in Athens.
Speaking of UK, the Wildcats are off this week. Mark Stoops’ team returns to action next Saturday at 7:30 against visiting Tennessee. The Volunteers play host to UAB at 7 p.m. Saturday on ESPNU.
Aside from Georgia-Florida, the only other matchup featuring two ranked teams as an American Athletic Conference showdown between No. 15 SMU and No. 24 Memphis at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. College GameDay will be in Memphis. SMU, coached by former UK assistant Sonny Dykes, is 8-0 overall, including 4-0 in the AAC. Memphis is 7-1 overall, including 3-1 in the AAC. Its only loss was at Temple 30-28.
Here’s the full list of college football games on television for Saturday.
Saturday, Nov. 2
- 12:00 - Boston College at Syracuse (ACC)
- 12:00 - Buffalo at Eastern Michigan (ESPNU)
- 12:00 - Houston at UCF (ESPN2)
- 12:00 - Michigan at Maryland (ABC)
- 12:00 - NC State at Wake Forest (ESPN)
- 12:00 - Nebraska at Purdue (Fox)
- 12:00 - Northern Illinois at Central Michigan (CBS Sports)
- 12:00 - UTSA at Texas A&M (SEC)
- 2:30 - Virginia Tech at Notre Dame (NBC)
- 3:30 - Arkansas State at La-Monroe (ESPNU)
- 3:30 - Army at Air Force (CBS Sports)
- 3:30 - Florida vs. Georgia (CBS)
- 3:30 - Kansas State at Kansas (Fox Sports 1)
- 3:30 - Miami at Florida State (ABC)
- 3:30 - Rutgers at Illinois (Big 10)
- 3:30 - TCU at Oklahoma State (ESPN)
- 3:30 - UTEP at North Texas (NFL)
- 4:00 - Mississippi State at Arkansas (SEC)
- 4:00 - Tulsa at Tulane (ESPN2)
- 4:00 - Utah at Washington (Fox)
- 4:00 - Wofford at Clemson (ACC)
- 7:00 - Cincinnati at East Carolina (CBS Sports)
- 7:00 - Ole Miss at Auburn (ESPN)
- 7:00 - Northwestern at Indiana (Fox Sports 1)
- 7:00 - UAB at Tennessee (ESPNU)
- 7:30 - SMU at Memphis (ABC)
- 7:30 - Vanderbilt at South Carolina (SEC)
- 7:30 - Virginia at North Carolina (ACC)
- 8:00 - Oregon at USC (Fox)
- 10:00 - BYU at Utah State (ESPN2)
- 10:30 - Boise State at San Jose State (CBS Sports)
- 10:30 - New Mexico at Nevada (ESPNU)
Comments