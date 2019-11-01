Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

Live updates from Kentucky vs. Kentucky State college basketball exhibition

In its final tune-up before Tuesday’s Champions Classic game against No. 1-ranked Michigan State, Kentucky takes on Kentucky State in a college basketball exhibition game at Rupp Arena on Friday.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on the SEC Network. We will have updates and commentary on our dedicated Twitter feed. Tweet me your questions at @johnclayiv throughout the game. After the game, look for John Calipari’s postgame press conference on our Kentucky.com Facebook page.

Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader
Profile Image of John Clay
John Clay
John Clay is a sports columnist for the Lexington Herald-Leader. A native of Central Kentucky, he covered UK football from 1987 until being named sports columnist in 2000. He has covered 20 Final Fours and 37 consecutive Kentucky Derbys.
Support my work with a digital subscription
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  