Live updates from Kentucky vs. Kentucky State college basketball exhibition

In its final tune-up before Tuesday’s Champions Classic game against No. 1-ranked Michigan State, Kentucky takes on Kentucky State in a college basketball exhibition game at Rupp Arena on Friday.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on the SEC Network. We will have updates and commentary on our dedicated Twitter feed. Tweet me your questions at @johnclayiv throughout the game. After the game, look for John Calipari’s postgame press conference on our Kentucky.com Facebook page.

