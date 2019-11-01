Sidelines with John Clay
Live updates from Kentucky vs. Kentucky State college basketball exhibition
In its final tune-up before Tuesday’s Champions Classic game against No. 1-ranked Michigan State, Kentucky takes on Kentucky State in a college basketball exhibition game at Rupp Arena on Friday.
Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on the SEC Network. We will have updates and commentary on our dedicated Twitter feed. Tweet me your questions at @johnclayiv throughout the game. After the game, look for John Calipari’s postgame press conference on our Kentucky.com Facebook page.
Comments