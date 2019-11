The college basketball season opens with a bang thanks to Tuesday night’s Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York.

No. 3 Kansas plays No. 4 Duke in the first game at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Then No. 1 Michigan State meets No. 2 Kentucky in the 9:30 p.m. nightcap. Follow our updates and commentary on the dedicated Twitter feed below. Send me questions on Twitter at @johnclayiv.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW