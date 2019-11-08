Sidelines with John Clay

Podcast: Kentucky-Tennessee college football preview

A pair of teams hoping to draw one step closer to bowl eligibility meet Saturday night at Kroger Field when the Kentucky Wildcats play host to the Tennessee Volunteers. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

For a scouting report on Jeremy Pruitt’s Volunteers, I talked with Jimmy Hyams of WNML radio in Knoxville. And to catch up on the Cats, who are coming off a bye week, I spoke with my colleague Josh Moore of the Herald-Leader.

You can find Herald-Leader podcasts on Soundcloud and Apple podcasts.

