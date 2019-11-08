Sidelines with John Clay

Live updates from Kentucky-Eastern Kentucky college basketball

Three days after knocking off No. 1-ranked Michigan State in the Champions Classic, Kentucky returns to action for its home opener Friday night, taking on the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Rupp Arena.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. The SEC Network has the telecast. We will be courtside bringing you updates and commentary. Follow along on the dedicated Twitter feed below. Tweet your comments and questions to me at @johnclayiv.

