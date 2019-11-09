College football on TV for Saturday (Nov. 9)

Are you ready for the big one? That’s right, No. 1 LSU vs. No. 2 Alabama. (That’s via the AP college football poll). Or, if you prefer, No. 2 LSU vs. No. 3 Alabama. (That’s via the College Football Playoff rankings.) We’re talking 3:30 p.m. when CBS’ Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson do all the talking.

College football’s biggest game to date takes place Saturday in Tuscaloosa, with none other than Donald Trump in attendance. The winner is all but a shoo-in to take the SEC West and get a leg up on a spot in the CFP final four.

LSU vs. ALABAMA

#1 vs. #2



See you on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/ta5zE7pHZ2 — SEConCBS (@SEConCBS) November 3, 2019

As for other games between ranked teams on Saturday, No. 5 Penn State travels to Minneapolis to play No. 13 Minnesota, led by quarterback and former Ryle High School star Tanner Morgan. That’s a noon start on ABC.

No. 18 Iowa is at No. 16 Wisconsin play for a 4 p.m. kickoff on Fox. Both teams are 6-2 overall, including 3-2 in the Big 10, and hoping that the Golden Gophers, first in the Big 10 West, won’t be able to handle Penn State.

As for Kentucky-Tennessee, that’s a 7:30 p.m. start on the SEC Network. Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic make a return trip to their old stamping grounds at Kroger Field.

Here’s a list of all the college football games on TV for Saturday.

Saturday, Nov. 9

12:00 - Baylor at TCU (Fox Sports 1)

12:00 - East Carolina at SMU (ESPNU)

12:00 - Florida State at Boston College (ACC)

12:00 - Maryland at Ohio State (Fox)

12:00 - Penn State at Minnesota (ABC)

12:00 - Purdue at Northwestern (Big 10)

12:00 - Texas Tech at West Virginia (ESPN2)

12:00 - UMass at Army (CBS Sports)

12:00 - Vanderbilt at Florida (ESPN)

12:00 - Western Kentucky at Arkansas (SEC)

3:30 - Illinois at Michigan State (Fox Sports 1)

3:30 - Kansas State at Texas (ESPN)

3:30 - Louisville at Miami (ESPN2)

3:30 - LSU at Alabama (CBS)

3:30 - Princeton at Dartmouth (ESPNU)

3:30 - UAB at Southern Miss (NFL)

3:30 - UConn at Cincinnati (CBS Sports)

3:30 - USC at Arizona State (ABC)

3:30 - Wake Forest at Virginia Tech (ACC)

3:30 - Iowa at Wisconsin (Fox)

4:00 - New Mexico State at Ole Miss (SEC)

7:00 - Appalachian State at South Carolina (ESPN2)

7:00 - Missouri at Georgia (ESPN)

7:00 - Utah State at Fresno State (CBS Sports)

7:30 - Clemson at North Carolina State (ABC)

7:30 - Liberty at BYU (ESPNU)

7:30 - Notre Dame at Duke (ACC)

7:30 - Tennessee at Kentucky (SEC)

8:00 - Iowa State at Oklahoma (Fox_

10:15 - Wyoming at Boise State (ESPN)

10:30 - Nevada at San Diego State (ESPN2)