Podcast: Kentucky football one win away. And will UK basketball bounce back?

After beating Vanderbilt on Saturday, Kentucky football is one win away from its fourth consecutive bowl game. After losing to Evansville last week, Kentucky basketball hopes to bounce back this week against Utah Valley and Mount Saint Mary’s.

I discuss all that and more with my fellow Herald-Leader sports columnist Mark Story. We talked about the difference Lynn Bowden has made at quarterback, UK’s deep stable of running backs and the promise shown by Mark Stoops’ young linebackers. We also talk about how John Calipari and his basketball team can rebound from the stunning loss last week to Evansville.

You can find Herald-Leader podcasts on Soundcloud and Apple podcasts.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER